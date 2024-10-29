Share
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's Investing in America agenda at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday. (Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images)

Biden Appears to Threaten Deadly Violence in Response to Puerto Rico Controversy

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2024 at 4:10pm
President Joe Biden reprised his role as blusterer-in-chief Tuesday as he sought to continue a political hubbub over a comedian’s joke at former President Donald Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden

“I’m proud to announce, we’re moving $3 billion in funding from my Inflation Reduction Act to help clean up and modernize ports in 27 different states and territories from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and beyond — including, yes, Puerto Rico,” Biden said during the media event at the Baltimore harbor, according to a video posted to X.

“I’d like take that guy for a swim out there,” he added, without saying who he meant.

The tone was reminiscent of past Biden comments in which he said he would take former President Donald Trump “behind the gym,” according to the New York Post.

Biden often uses “this guy”-type references for Trump, leading some to believe he was focusing on Trump.

The other contender for “that guy” status is comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a joke Sunday at Trump’s rally that has become fodder for the political outrage machine.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe said in a routine that poked fun at every subject he touched upon — with the exception of Trump.

Jon Stewart, host of “The Daily Show,” on Monday said all the outrage over a flat joke was a bit excessive, according to the New York Post.

“Obviously in retrospect having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic is probably not the best decision by the campaign politically,” Stewart said.

“But to be fair, the guy’s really just doing what he does,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he could not be outraged at Hinchcliffe because he is too busy laughing.

“There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny,” he said, adding  “I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you.”

But he had a zinger for the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, which has been leading the outrage parade over the joke.

“Bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes, that’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and having her …” he said, then hung his head. The comment was a reference to the singer’s recent appearance at a Harris rally in Texas where she did not perform.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
