Commentary

Did Biden Appoint a Gay Satanist to Lead the National Response to Monkeypox?

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2022 at 11:50am
President Joe Biden has lived up to at least one of his campaign promises. No one can claim that his administration isn’t “tolerant” and “inclusive.”

In fact, the Biden White House is so inclusive that the man currently appointed to lead our response to the monkeypox outbreak could be a gay Satanist. Fancy that!

TPUSA journalist Benny Johnson shared several photos of the Biden appointee, Demetre Daskalakis, proudly brandishing a pentagram, the official symbol of the Church of Satan.

The White House announced Daskalakis’ appointment as “White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator” back on Aug. 2.

One of the primary reasons for Deskalakis’s appointment, according to an official White House statement, was his experience working with the “LGBTQIA+” (yes, an official White House document used that entire acronym) community.

Should Daskalakis be allowed to hold this leading position?

“Demetre Daskalakis, a leading public health expert, is currently Director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention. Widely known as a national expert on health issues affecting the LGBGQIA+ communities, his clinical practice has focused on providing care for the underserved LGBTQIA+ communities,” the statement read.

“He previously oversaw management of infectious diseases for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, one of the largest departments in the nation — including in serving as incident commander for the City’s COVID-19 response.”

One reason the White House sought out someone with such experience is that monkeypox has been shown to mostly target gay men.

A 2022 study showed as much.

Nevertheless, it seems likely that “inclusion” was a motivating factor in Daskalakis’ appointment.

Because of that fact, it appears that satan worshippers may officially be at the top levels of government.

Now, to be clear, if Daskalakis is the best man for the job, he’s the best man for the job regardless of any personal beliefs he may hold.

That being said, if the Biden administration has made anything clear during Biden’s current tumultuous tenure, it is that he doesn’t care about competence or qualifications.

All he and his neo-Communist/racial-Marxist cronies care about is adding “inclusion” of race, gender and creed.

Thanks to Daskalakis, the box marked “devil worshipper” could potentially be checked off of Biden’s arbitrary “diversity” list.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




