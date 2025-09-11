Share
News

Biden-Appointed Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Firing Lisa Cook

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2025 at 11:42am
Share

The Trump administration is appealing a judge’s ruling that blocks President Donald Trump from removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb said Trump could not remove Cook while her lawsuit opposing her removal is pending, indicating she believed Cook would prevail, according to Reuters.

Cobb was appointed in 2021 by former President Joe Biden.

The Department of Justice filed a notice that it would appeal Cobb’s ruling to the  U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Trump administration had noted, even before Cobb’s ruling, that it wanted Cobb to make a fast decision “so that appellate relief can be secured, if necessary, before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting on September 16, 2025.”

Trump has been trying to remove Cook, alleging that she committed mortgage fraud.

Was this a bad ruling?

Fox News reported that White House representative Kush Desai said Trump “lawfully removed Lisa Cook for cause due to credible allegations of mortgage fraud from her highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.”

“This ruling will not be the last say on the matter, and the Trump Administration will continue to work to restore accountability and confidence in the Fed,” Desai said, according to CNBC.

In giving Cobb a preliminary injunction to allow her to remain a governor, Cobb wrote, “The public interest in Federal Reserve independence weighs in favor of Cook’s reinstatement.”

“Cook has made a strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision,” Cobb wrote.

Related:
Report: Trump Had 'Angry' Phone Call with Netanyahu Immediately After Qatar Strike

Cobb said that federal rules that allow a governor to be removed only cover “behavior in office,” Cook wrote.

″‘For cause’ thus does not contemplate removing an individual purely for conduct that occurred before they began in office,” Cobb wrote.

The judge was referring to allegations of mortgage fraud by Cook that Trump cited for firing her.

The case is expected to eventually make its way to the Supreme Court, because it is the first effort by a president to fire a Fed governor for an alleged cause.

“We need people that are 100% above board and it doesn’t seem like she was,” Trump said in August when he announced he wanted to oust Cook, according to the BBC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden-Appointed Federal Judge Blocks Trump from Firing Lisa Cook
JD Vance Reveals the Major Role Charlie Kirk Played in His Political Career
Breaking: Law Enforcement Announces 'Breakthroughs' in Charlie Kirk Investigation
DC Immediately Cancels Trans Writer's New Comic Book After Grotesque Comments About Charlie Kirk
Fox News Musters All Its Resources, Runs Beautiful Tribute to Charlie Kirk Soon After His Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation