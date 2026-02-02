Share
Federal immigration agents detain a man during an ICE and border patrol operation in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden-Appointed Federal Judge Smacks Down Minnesota's Attempt to Block ICE Crackdown

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2026 at 7:00am
Minnesota’s effort to use the courts as a vehicle to immediately end the immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis has failed.

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Menendez  said Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the state of Minnesota “have not met their burden” to cut Operation Metro Surge short through the “extraordinary remedy” of a preliminary injunction, according to Fox News.

Operation Metro Surge began in December. Federal officials said about 3,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested during the operation.

“This is a win for public safety and law and order,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said as part of a post on X.

Menendez, nominated by former President Joe Biden, did not take a position on Operation Metro Surge.

She said the state and cities “provided no metric by which to determine when lawful law enforcement becomes unlawful commandeering, simply arguing that the excesses of Operation Metro Surge are so extreme that the surge exceeds whatever line must exist,” according to The New York Times.

“A proclamation that Operation Metro Surge has simply gone ‘so far on the other side of the line’ is a thin reed on which to base a preliminary injunction,” she said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and state Attorney General Keith Ellison said they continue their legal effort to end the immigration enforcement operation.

Lindsey Middlecamp, a lawyer for the state had called the arrival of federal agents  an “invasion.”

Brantley Mayers, representing the Trump administration, rejected state and local claims that the operation was a form of political payback.

“There is nothing to back up this claim that we’re here for another reason,” Mayers said, insisting that immigration enforcement was the reason for the surge.

“The Court is particularly reluctant to take a side in the debate about the purpose behind Operation Metro Surge,” Menendez wrote, according to The Washington Post.

“Not only is it difficult to identify a single motivation for a significant multifaceted operation, but doing so would venture into a uniquely controversial political question.”

“The Court can readily imagine scenarios where the federal executive must legitimately vary its use of law enforcement resources from one state to the next, and there is no precedent for a court to micromanage such decisions.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the ruling in a post on X.

“Neither sanctuary policies nor meritless litigation will stop the Trump Administration from enforcing federal law in Minnesota,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




