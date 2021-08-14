Multiple recent polls show Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen below 50 percent.

FiveThirtyEight’s daily tracking poll on Friday found the president’s approval rating dipping under 50 percent for the first time since he took office: 49.9 percent approve, and 43.8 percent disapprove.

FiveThirtyEight averages several surveys to calculate its rating.

Meanwhile, the RealClearPolitics average of polls still shows Biden with the slightest majority (50.1 percent) supporting his handling of the job.

However, two of the most recent surveys used by both FiveThirtyEight and RCP — Rasmussen Reports and Economist/YouGov — have the president at 47 and 46 percent approval, respectively.

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating among Americans has slipped slightly in recent weeks. Approve – 46%

Both FiveThirtyEight and RCP also used Fox News’ most recent poll in calculating their averages. In it, 53 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s performance, which is a 3 percentage point drop from last month.

Based on other findings in the detailed poll, rising inflation is among the top issues bringing Biden’s approval rating down.

Eighty-six percent of the voters surveyed said they are either extremely or very concerned about it. Further, 79 percent believe the federal government’s policies are at least partially to blame.

Inflation hit an annual 5.4 percent rate in July, matching a 20-year high from the previous month. Gasoline prices, which are up $1 per gallon from last year, are a major contributor to the inflation spike.

No issue ranked higher than inflation, but respondents also expressed concern about political divisions (83 percent), violent crime (81 percent) and health care (78 percent).

Biden is underwater in his handling of the economy in the Fox poll, which is down 4 percentage points since June to a 47-49 split.

Additionally, his handling of immigration has dropped 6 points to 35-57.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 212,000 migrants crossing into the country illegally in July, a 21-year high.

More than 212,000 illegal aliens were apprehended in July – a number quite literally off the charts. This is a direct result of #BidenBorderCrisis and his refusal to stop it. pic.twitter.com/buLdIvFgKN — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) August 13, 2021

Though still in positive territory, Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic also fell 10 percentage points in the Fox poll, to 54-42.

A further drag on the commander in chief’s standing with the American people is undoubtedly the deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Biden ordered 3,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. embassy personnel as the Taliban rapidly closes in on the nation’s capital.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas encapsulated the president’s current woes in a Friday tweet.

Joe Biden’s presidency has produced a: – Border Crisis – Gas Crisis – Middle East Crisis – Inflation Crisis — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 13, 2021

“Joe Biden’s presidency has produced a: – Border Crisis – Gas Crisis – Middle East Crisis – Inflation Crisis,” he wrote.

