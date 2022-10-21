Biden Asked Why Dems Don't Want to Be Seen with Him, Gives Answer So Incoherent People Ask What Language It Is

One wonders who thought it was a good idea for President Joe Biden to show up in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, to campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday. From start to finish, the coverage of the event was a walking, talking argument for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office — immediately.

The title of a story about the day published on HotAir should give you some idea of how it went: “The Biden-Fetterman rally is every bit as coherent as you’d imagine.”

We’ll start at the end. Biden, with Fetterman and the candidate’s wife, Gisele, and an entourage, walked into a local restaurant.

An unseen reporter shouted, “Mr. Fetterman, why’d you decide to appear up here with Biden now?”

Fetterman ignored the question and moved slowly toward the door.

The reporter then addressed the president, saying, “Sir, why don’t more candidates want to be seen in public with you like Mr. Fetterman?”

Biden approached the reporter and asked what he was talking about.

“[Sen.] Tim Ryan in Ohio said he doesn’t want you there. [Georgia Sen. Raphael] Warnock wouldn’t say,” he said. “Do you think they’re making a mistake?”







Biden’s response was unintelligible. I tried to decipher it and thought it best that you hear it for yourselves.

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

One Twitter user did a pretty good job of translating the remark.

“No they’re by 16 here and I’ve already gone in 48 and a lot more rhæssed another 20 or so. Ombinigona” — Hog Rider (@Hog_Ridah) October 20, 2022

Another identified the language as “Bidenese.” Ah yes.

Bidenese — N (@N047201) October 20, 2022

This exchange was far from the only Biden gaffe of the day.

BIDEN: “I signed into law a once-in-a-generation investment…over a billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars!” pic.twitter.com/MWPragqyqq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

Biden to John Fetterman’s wife: “You’re gonna be a great lady in the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/xDqiY35ucc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

As usual, after Biden finished his remarks at the rally, he was momentarily confused about where to exit the dais. It happens to us all, right?

Back in the summer, this race was Fetterman’s to lose. Democrats saw this seat as an easy pick-up. Fetterman held a high-single-digit, low-double-digit lead over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

But Oz has worked hard over the past few months. Holding several campaign events every day, he has crisscrossed the state and listened to the people of Pennsylvania. He has hit Fetterman hard on crime and questioned his fitness for office.

His efforts are bearing fruit. On Thursday, a Fox 29/InsiderAdvantage poll showed the race tied for the first time. Three of the four previous polls showed Fetterman with a 2-point lead.

On Friday, Fetterman led by 2.4 percent in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for this contest.

Hopefully, Oz’s momentum can close the gap and put him ahead in the next two weeks, with NBC News political analyst Steve Kornacki’s prediction of a “slow and late-building [red] wave” materializing.

