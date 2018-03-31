Biden Attack Viewed as Compliment by Trump Supporters

In an interview with the podcast “Pod Save America,” former Vice President Joe Biden had a few words of his own to say about the current administration and President Donald Trump in particular.

Biden, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration’s policies, argued that the most “damaging” part of the president’s tenure is his appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“I would work like the devil if I were in the Senate, if we had a Democratic Senate, to keep (another) Gorsuch from going on the court,” Biden stated.

“The single most damaging thing thus far, short of what may happen to our foreign policy, was Gorsuch going to the court,” he added, insisting he’d also fight any nominee of Trump’s.

Gorsuch was called to the high court by Trump just last year in order to fill in for Justice Antonin Scalia after his death in 2016.

According to The Washington Examiner, the current commander in chief has also predicted that he’ll get to name up to three more justices by the end of his first term in the Oval Office.

These not-yet-known names would effectively become replacements for Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor from their respective positions currently held in the Supreme Court.

Reports that both Ginsburg and Kennedy, who are over 80 years-old, will be retiring soon have long been rumored alongside the president’s belief that Sotomayor, who has Type 1 diabetes, will retire due to her health.

Though the president seems eager for that retirement, none of the current justices have hinted that they are ready to step away from the bench any time soon.

After Scalia’s death during the last administration, former president Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to fill his seat.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led Republicans to refuse considering Garland’s nomination as Trump ran for the presidency — a move which Biden continues to criticize.

“The next (court appointee) is gigantic. Gigantic,” he said. “And I think everything should be done and can be done within the constitutional parameters,” he said.

The former vice president carried on by stating Trump has made it a mission to delegitimize the media, Congress, and other intelligence communities in an effort to simply “clear the space to be able to abuse power.”

All these things were put in place to prevent the abuse of power,” he said. “We can’t be a party to tearing down the very things that are designed to keep presidents from being able to abuse power.”

