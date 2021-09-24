Biden Attempts to Blame Trump as Crises Mount: 'Look at What I Inherited'

President Joe Biden admitted Friday that not everything has gone according to plan since he took office, but he insisted that everyone else was to blame — especially former President Donald Trump.

Biden spoke at the White House Friday and said that it was unfair to criticize him for the debacle in Afghanistan or anything else that might come to mind.

“Remember, I said it’s going to take me a year to deliver everything I’m looking at here,” Biden said, just days after passing the eight-month mark of his administration, according to an official White House transcript of his remarks.

Pres. Biden inherited a secure border, vaccines, Bagram Air Base & 2,500 soldiers with flexibility in Afghanistan, AND energy independence BUT continues to blame his predecessor. It’s time he stop lying to the American people, take responsibility, and change direction. pic.twitter.com/YGthRQBTrt — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 24, 2021

“[T]ake a look at what I inherited when I came into office — when I came into office, the state of affairs, and where we were: We had 4 million people vaccinated. We had no plan. We had — I mean, I can go down the list,” he said.

“So, you know, part of it is dealing with the panoply of things that were landed on my plate. I’m not complaining; it’s just a reality. It’s a reality, number one,” Biden said.

FREE FALL: Biden’s Poll Numbers Plunge in New Surveys, Voters Blame Joe for Border, Afghanistan https://t.co/WIcD3D90ac — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 24, 2021

Biden said that despite polls showing his sagging popularity, his economic plans are highly popular, “but the problem is, with everything happening, not everybody knows what’s in that plan.”

Biden noted that the weather also undercut his plans because hurricanes came ashore during hurricane season and fires burned during fire season.

“Now, part of the problem is I had hoped — I hadn’t planned on, although I kind of anticipated it might happen — I hadn’t planned on the 178-mile top winds hurricanes going into Louisiana and 20 inches of rain in New York and New Jersey, and — and an area as big as the state of New Jersey burning down in the West,” he said.

Biden also found time to blame those who did not get vaccinated.

“We were — we were moving along on — on COVID-19, and now we have all these people who refuse to get a shot. And now look at the people dying — large numbers of people dying,” he said.

Biden said the Afghanistan departure was going to be messy, no matter what.

“But the truth of the matter is, at the end of the day is: We were spending $300 million a day for 20 years. There was no easy way to end that. And we’re now still getting people out, but it’s — it’s really — there was no — no picture-book way to say, ‘OK, the war has ended. Let’s get everybody out, and we’ll go home.’ No war has ever ended that way, other than there’s been a surrender, and it’s a totally different circumstance,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Biden found time to criticize Border Patrol agents photographed on horseback trying to corral Haitian illegal immigrants who are flooding across the border.

Border agents furious about Kamala Harris’ comments today, telling @AdamShawNY and me: “She is placing blame on agents to deflect because she and Biden are not going to change how they are handling this.” “It just proves what absolute idiots they are.” https://t.co/Yra7AZ2fg6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 21, 2021

“[I]t was horrible what — to see, as you saw — to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay. They will be — an investigation is underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous; it’s wrong,” he said.

That bit of blame-shifting drew a riposte from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

“The Border Patrol have been given an impossible job by this president who doesn’t want to enforce our border. They’re brave men and women in law enforcement, there’s plenty of places on our southern border where Border Patrol agents need to use horses to cover large amounts of forbidding terrain,” Cotton said, according to Fox News.

“And I think it’s disgraceful that Joe Biden is blaming these brave men and women in law enforcement for his failures to secure our border and, in fact, opening our border up,” Cotton said.

