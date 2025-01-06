Biden Attempts to Milk His Final Jan. 6 in Office for All It's Worth, Demands Annual Remembrance

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has not, by any conceivable or meaningful metric, been a good president in his lone and — thankfully — only term as President of the United States.

He has presided over a suffocating economy, a world deeply plunged into chaos, broken promises, and a family whose “off the record” shenanigans would make actual organized crime families collectively blush.

Given all that, one would assume Biden would’ve hit rock bottom with just a couple weeks left of his presidency.

One would assume wrong.

No, despite being perhaps the most literal lame duck president in American history, Biden saw fit to cap off this presidential home stretch with a blathering op-ed in The Washington Post to whine and cry (and another word that starts with a “b” and sounds like “hitch”) about … Jan. 6, 2021.

(You may remember Jan. 6 as the Capitol incursion that Democrats and leftists just cannot let go of despite it being four whole years after the fact.)

Now, before we take apart the big guy‘s drivel, his op-ed does contain one genuinely — and unintentionally — hilarious line.

“Joe Biden is president of the United States,” the piece starts with, as if the world’s most gaffe-prone octogenarian wasn’t famous enough. And yes, even if this is WaPo tradition, it still reads like a jab at Biden.

Now, the bad stuff…

Have Jan. 6 prisoners been treated unfairly by the Biden DOJ? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (3162 Votes) No: 6% (202 Votes)

“On this Jan. 6, order will be called. Clerks, staff and members of Congress will gather to certify the results of a free and fair presidential election and ensure a peaceful transfer of power,” Biden began after his introduction, including a not-so-subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump.

“Capitol Police will stand guard over the citadel of our democracy,” Biden continued. “The vice president of the United States, faithful to her duty under our Constitution, will preside over the certification of her opponent’s victory in the November election.”

(Okay, that line might be another positive for this op-ed. You can almost feel Biden’s contempt dripping off of “the certification of her opponent’s victory …”)

“It is a ceremony that for more than two centuries has made America a beacon to the world, a ceremony that ratifies the will of the voters,” the president further wrote. “For much of our history, this proceeding was treated as pro forma, a routine act.

“But after what we all witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021, we know we can never again take it for granted.

“Violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, threatened the lives of elected officials and assaulted brave law enforcement officers.”

Oh, brother.

Yes, some bozos who entered the Capitol four years ago obviously broke the law. But what sort of “violent insurrectionists” follow the velvet roped corridors laid out for tourists, as many did all those years ago.

“We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault,” Biden wrote. “And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year.”

Now, had Biden just ended this piece here, it would be nauseating enough.

He obviously didn’t.

“But on this day, we cannot forget,” Biden wrote, as if the Capitol incursion is somehow on par with 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

“But we should not forget,” rambling Joe continued. “We must remember the wisdom of the adage that any nation that forgets its past is doomed to repeat it. We cannot accept a repeat of what occurred four years ago.

“An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand.

“This is not what happened.

“In time, there will be Americans who didn’t witness the Jan. 6 riot firsthand but will learn about it from footage and testimony of that day, from what is written in history books and from the truth we pass on to our children. We cannot allow the truth to be lost.”

And if there was any question on what Biden’s call to action was, he made it clear: “[W]e should commit to remembering Jan. 6, 2021, every year.”

(And one last major “shame on you” needs to be directed at the Post. They actually let Biden write out, “Law enforcement officials were beaten, dragged, knocked unconscious and stomped upon. Some police officers ultimately died as a result,” when subsequent fact checks showed that no officers died as a direct result of any physical altercation. It’s literal fake news at the place where democracy dies in darkness, or something.)

Biden would wax nostalgic like this for a few more paragraphs, but his argument was clear: Jan. 6 cannot be overwritten or re-contextualized. It must be remembered as Democrats and leftists want it to be remembered.

And they want it to be remembered as some sort of mark against Trump because it’s all they have right now.

The left doesn’t have the House of Representatives, it doesn’t have the Senate, and it most certainly doesn’t have the White House.

Without any of that, what’s the left to do? Re-hash years-old trauma to try and guilt you, apparently.

As the kids say these days, Mr. Biden, “say less.”

You’ve only got a couple weeks left. Nobody cares what you and your failed presidency have to say on the way out.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.