Biden Attempts to Slam Trump with a New Nickname, But Trump Embraces It

With the November midterm elections less than six months away, President Joe Biden is continuing his spree of attacks on the MAGA movement and former President Donald Trump

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Biden said Wednesday at a meeting of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Chicago.

Biden refers to Trump as “the great MAGA king.” pic.twitter.com/tkONV6dbxf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 11, 2022

But no sooner were the words out of Biden’s mouth than his attempt to mock Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan backfired.

Trump himself posted a meme of his return on his Truth Social account, with a picture from the movie poster of the 2003 film “The Return of the King,” with the title tweaked to say “The Return of the Great MAGA King.”

Just posted by Donald Trump on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/FsR4QjjJyM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2022

Biden is now calling Trump “The Great MAGA King” Seriously confused how this is supposed to be insulting. pic.twitter.com/8tx9IM6tOr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2022

Also Wednesday, Biden took multiple shots at Trump’s supporters during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Chicago, according to a transcript of his comments.

He noted that “the last guy changed American politics. He changed it in a way that made it more petty.”

Biden sought to claim that only a few Republicans truly back Trump.

“There’s still a lot of good Republicans in the Senate. But it’s amazing to me how they’re cowered by Trump,” he said, later adding there were some “really decent Republicans in the House and the Senate, but they’re so overwhelmed and intimidated.”

Biden said Democrats need to “take on the — MAGA Republicans — ‘Make America Great Again’ Republicans.”

“I think they’re the most extreme party. And that’s what the Republican Party is now. Not everybody Republican believes that. But the fact of the matter is, they run the show — the MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Biden’s comments reflect the fact that Trump is a force to be reckoned with in the mid-term elections. Through two weeks of Republican primaries this month, Trump-backed candidates have won 23 of the 24 races in which Trump made an endorsement.

That showing led CNN commentator Chris Cillizza to note who was really the major force in the elections.

“Donald Trump isn’t in office anymore. But he remains the dominant figure of the 2022 midterm elections,” he wrote

With multiple primaries coming up, Cillizza noted that, “By the end of May, then, we should have a much better sense then of how all-powerful (or not) a Trump endorsement can be. But here’s what we know now: Trump is the story. Still.”

