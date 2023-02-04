Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Attempts to Tout Job Numbers, Gets Fact-Checked Hard by Musk's New Twitter Feature

 By Randy DeSoto  February 4, 2023 at 8:05am
Parler Share

“There you go again” was a line Ronald Reagan famously employed against then-President Jimmy Carter in their presidential debate in 1980, and he would be able to use it just as effectively against President Joe Biden and his fanciful claims now.

Biden and the White House staff, presumably, just couldn’t help themselves in embellishing the administration’s jobs record after a good January jobs report was released Friday.

“In my first year as president, we saw the largest one-year growth in women’s participation in the labor force in nearly 30 years,” Biden tweeted.

However, Twitter users responded employing the new “Community Notes” function, to give the 46th president’s claims some important context.

“By Jan 2021, the US had only recovered 57% of overall jobs lost during COVID, leading to sizeable ‘growth’ in Biden’s first year,” one note read.

Trending:
Breaking Update: Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down

Additionally, the “total number of women working now remains slightly less than pre-COVID,” and that the “labor force participation rate for women remains much lower.”

Interestingly, the Community Notes adding context to Biden’s tweet appear to have been taken down. However, images of Biden’s tweet being, effectively, fact-checked, still exist online. And they appear to be making a difference, as this one Twitter user noted:

Do you think Biden has hurt the economy?

Others just found the entire ordeal funny:

Related:
Biden Posts Photo of First Page of His SOTU Speech, 1 Word Has Conservatives Howling with Laughter

The Federal Reserve of St. Louis reported that as of January 2023, 74,952,000 women were in the workforce compared to 74,999,000 in February 2020 prior to the COVID lockdowns.

The nation’s overall population is approximately 3 million more now than in 2020, so even if the total number of women employed were the same, it should be substantially higher.

Further, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force participation rate for women was 57.9 percent in February 2020. and it currently stands 57 percent. So it still hasn’t fully recovered.

The overall labor participation rate last month was 62.4 percent. In February 2020, it was 63.4 percent.

Biden also tweeted, “This morning, we learned the economy created 517,000 jobs in January. We also learned we did better last year than previously thought.”

“Add that up, and we’ve created 12 million jobs since I took office. That’s the two strongest years of job growth in history – by a long shot,” he added.

Well, that needs some important context too.

Those jobs, in large measure, don’t really represent new jobs created under Biden. It took until this past September for the number of jobs in the U.S. to reach the pre-pandemic level it was at under former President Donald Trump, according to FactCheck.org.

Robert Frick with Navy Federal Credit Union told Marketplace late last summer there is still much ground to be made up.

“Yeah, we’re back to the pre-pandemic level,” he said. “But if you look to the pre-pandemic trend, we’re 4 or 5 million jobs below that.”

Biden also told some real doozies Friday while touting his jobs report, with his outgoing top economic adviser Brian Deese flanking him.

A reporter asked him, “Do you take any blame for inflation?”

“Do I take any blame for inflation? No,” Biden said.

“Why not?” the reporter followed up.

“Because it was already there when I got here, man. Remember what the economy was like when I got here? Jobs were hemorrhaging, inflation was rising, we weren’t manufacturing a damn thing here. We were in real economic difficulty.”

When Trump left office in January 2021, the inflation rate was 1.7 percent.

The inflation rate in December was 6.5 percent. That is at least a decrease from the 40-year-high of 9.1 percent in June following a Democratic deficit spending spree and Biden’s decision to curtail domestic oil production.

Wages grew at 4.4 percent in January, which was over two percent less than inflation meaning Americans’ buying power continues to decrease under Biden.

“Over the past two years — the entirety of Biden’s presidency — wages have cumulatively risen by 10 percent while inflation has risen cumulatively by 14 percent. So wages have trailed inflation for this period as well,” Politifact’s Louis Jacobson reported.

Jobs were not “hemorrhaging” when Biden took office, nor was the economy in bad shape.

When the Democrat became president in January 2021, the economy was well on its way to recovery. The unemployment rate had dropped from a pandemic high of 14.7 percent in April 2020 to 6.3 percent. It’s 3.4 percent now.

During Trump’s last full quarter in office in 2020, the gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent.

In the first quarter of 2021, before any of Biden’s policies would have had a chance to take effect, the economy grew 6.4 percent.

However, by 2022, the economy dipped into a recession with two quarters of negative economic growth. In the fourth quarter of last year, the GDP grew 2.9 percent, which is significantly below the rate when Trump left office.

With Trump’s tax policies still largely in place and a Republican House now in charge, businesses now have the assurance the Biden far-left agenda is stymied at least for two years.

Now the recovery can really take off.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Attempts to Tout Job Numbers, Gets Fact-Checked Hard by Musk's New Twitter Feature
Kari Lake Meets with GOP Bigwigs to Discuss 2024 Plans
Biden Loses Another Top Staffer Just Days After His Chief of Staff Stepped Down
Kevin McCarthy Masterfully Takes Reporter To School After Hour-Long Biden Meeting
Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges Ahead of Super Bowl
See more...

Conversation