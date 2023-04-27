Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Has to Be Bailed Out by Small Child When He Can't Remember Answer to Simple Question

 By Johnathan Jones  April 27, 2023 at 1:40pm
It took President Joe Biden less than two weeks to completely forget about his trip to Ireland.

If not for the assistance of a small child as Biden struggled to recall the last country he had visited, he might have meandered off into the ether.

Biden was asked the question during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event at the White House on Thursday.

The president noted that he had met with 89 world leaders but couldn’t recall his trip across the pond earlier this month.

“I’m trying to think,” he said. “Where was the last place I was? It’s hard to keep track. Um…”

Democratic Lawmakers Push Bill That Could Make Pedophiles a Protected Class

Biden — the man who has the country’s nuclear codes — was bailed out by a child who yelled, “Ireland!”

Biden responded to the kid, “Yeah, you’re right, Ireland. That’s where it was. How’d you know that?”

The president returned from Ireland on April 15 after a much-publicized trip to the homeland of his ancestors.

Whoever runs his Twitter account made it a point to thank the country for its hospitality:

Funnily enough, Biden had trouble answering questions from children in Ireland, too. (That time, he had to be bailed out by Hunter.)

His latest brain malfunction came a day after The New York Times published a piece arguing that the country can get along just fine with a president who’s not all there.

Joe Biden 'Fact Checked' by Child After She Asks One Question the Media Refuses to Touch

On Wednesday, Times reporter David Leonhardt wrote in a newsletter, “Strange as it may sound, the American government can function without a healthy president.”

The reporter noted instances in history when a president’s fitness was questioned. “In each case, White House aides, Cabinet secretaries and military leaders performed well despite the lack of a fully engaged leader,” Leonhardt concluded.

People suffering from cognitive decline don’t tend to reverse the trend, sadly.

If Biden is able to navigate the next 20 months and win four more years in office, Americans ought to pray that White House aides, Cabinet secretaries and military leaders are prepared to bring their A-game.

