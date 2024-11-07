Biden Beams as He Makes First Public Comments Since Trump's Victory

President Joe Biden appeared in a chipper mood Thursday morning while delivering remarks in the White House Rose Garden regarding the results of the general election.

In fact, the lightness of his overall demeanor suggested to some that perhaps, deep down, he wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to lose to Donald Trump, given how Biden was essentially forced to step down as the Democratic Party’s nominee in July.

Joe Biden looks so happy right now. pic.twitter.com/cANeFVxjlE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2024

The president began his remarks to his White House staff, cabinet officials and family, saying, “For over 200 years America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world. And that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.

“Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I’d direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden continued.

Regarding Harris, he offered, “She ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see something that I learned early on and respect so much: her character.”

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made,” Biden said.

The president also promised a peaceful transfer of power.

“I will do my duty as president. I’ll fulfill my oath, and I will honor the Constitution. On January 20, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America,” Biden said.

He reassured his listeners saying, “The American experiment endures. We’re gonna be OK.”

Many on social media noted how happy Biden looked, including conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who wrote, “Joe Biden is the happiest man in America today.”

Joe Biden is the happiest man in America today pic.twitter.com/t9WMadg4dg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2024

Another wrote, “Haven’t seen Joe Biden so sprightly, happy, and articulate in years. He is really glad Kamala Harris lost.”

Haven’t seen Joe Biden so sprightly, happy, and articulate in years.

He is really glad Kamala Harris lost 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fi4ulAMNNc — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 7, 2024

Nonetheless, CNN contributor Scott Jennings pointed out, “As Joe Biden speaks today, his legacy is that Donald Trump has never been more popular or more powerful. Obama produced Trump in 2016, and Biden only served to strengthen him. Total failure of the Democratic Party.”

As Joe Biden speaks today, his legacy is that Donald Trump has never been more popular or more powerful. Obama produced Trump in 2016, and Biden only served to strengthen him. Total failure of the Democratic Party. Last night on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/cZrd4pr6BA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 7, 2024

Jennings argued Wednesday night on CNN that Biden was a failure in his stated goal of ridding the country of Trump, saying, “As he leaves office, Trump, Trumpism and the MAGA movement is stronger than ever.”

