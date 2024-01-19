Biden Becomes Confused 90 Seconds Into Speech, Insists He Took Photo with Congresswoman Who Wasn't There

Americans concerned about the state of President Joe Biden’s mental faculties weren’t exactly reassured by remarks he made Thursday in North Carolina.

Biden was speaking at the Abbott’s Creek Community Center in Raleigh on the topic of “High-Speed Internet Investments,” according to the official White House transcript of his speech.

Of course, Biden didn’t limit himself to that topic. As he often does, he started by pointing out a few notable people attending the event — and, in this case, one who wasn’t there but who he thought he’d just taken a picture with.

Oh, to be able to hear the thoughts of his handlers when he goes off script. Or, maybe I’d rather not — I probably haven’t heard some of those words since I was in the Army. But I digress.

Amazingly, Biden started the speech be recounting a previous gaffe he’d made, almost as if he were trying to turn his penchant for vocal infelicity into a new personal brand.

“Please have a — take a seat, if you have one,” Biden started. “I once said that an event, and people didn’t have chairs. And the press looked at me and said, ‘What the hell is the matter with that guy?'”

Kind of a cute story, right? I mean, assuming it ever actually happened, which with our president is not a given. But verifiable or not, it’s not the kind of anecdote that seems calculated to project strength to America’s many enemies, both at home and abroad.

He moved on to pander to military non-commissioned officers (as a former NCO myself, I know such pandering when I see it) and threw out the obligatory thank you to Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, whom he said has “absolute, total integrity.”

Granted, Cooper doesn’t have the reputation for corruption that some politicians (or politicians’ sons, wink, wink) might have, but I’m not sure Biden would recognize “absolute, total integrity” if it slapped him in the kisser with a blue-ringed octopus.

Anyway, before he got into the meat of his prepared remarks, Biden had one last person he wanted to mention. I’ll let the official White House transcript take it from here:

“I also want to mention your Congresswoman Deborah Ross. Where’s Deborah? Did she — I just had my picture taken with her. That’s probably why she left. (Laughter.) No, all kidding aside — but, anyway — you — oh, she couldn’t be here, actually. That’s not true. I got it mixed up.

“And she has — you know, she fights very hard for the people of this district, and she is up in Washington right now,” he added.

If you don’t trust the White House transcript — and honestly, why would you? — you can watch the video below. I’ve queued it up to begin when Biden starts talking about Ross, but you can obviously watch as much (or as little) of the speech as you’d like.







I know: This might not seem like a big deal — just another gaffe from a career politician who has made so many of them that The Western Journal has an entire category of stories devoted to them. (Seriously. Scroll down to “topics,” below, and click on “Biden gaffes” to see them for yourself.)

But it’s just one more brick in the wall that Biden continues to build — the wall that keeps anyone but die-hard leftists and Democratic Party apparatchiks from seeing him as remotely like a competent leader.

For Republicans, that’s probably a good thing, as every gaffe is another opportunity to demonstrate the man’s fallibility, which likely translates to Republican (or at least not Democratic) votes in November — or October, or tomorrow, or whenever the left has arranged to begin early voting where you are.

But for America, it’s definitely not a good thing. America has many enemies — regular readers of The Western Journal don’t need to be reminded of that, or told who they are — and displays like this by the leader of the free world are an invitation for them to test our strength.

That’s not good for the country. In fact, it’s not good for anybody.

