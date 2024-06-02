Biden Begs Americans to Respect Justice System Days After Bragging About Skirting SCOTUS Ruling
During his single term so far in office, President Joe Biden has managed to show just how utterly broken the United States justice system is through a series of disgraceful events.
And now he’s telling Americans they need to respect that same system of justice.
The current commander in chief certainly seems to think the prosecutors coming after former President Donald Trump have been a massive positive, as they pile up legal action against Biden’s main rival in November.
But there has been considerable tension between the conservative-majority Supreme Court and Biden in the past three years and a half years.
Of course, the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 resulted in promises from Democrats to enshrine abortion into American law, pushing the legislative side of the practice back to states.
Additionally, the Supreme Court has put forth considerable roadblocks in Biden’s ability to get his student loan forgiveness plan rolled out.
During a campaign event Wednesday in Philadelphia, the president himself even said, “The Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt, but they didn’t stop me.”
And just as he said, the Supreme Court didn’t stop him.
Instead, he continuing to push forward through loopholes and executive actions so that he can buy votes for the presidential election.
But just as Democratic prosecutors wage legal warfare against Trump in New York City and Fulton County, Georgia, and special counsel Jack Smith carries the Democratic fight at the federal level, and Biden himself defies the Supreme Court when it suits his purposes, he’s pretending to respect the justice sytem.
But disgustingly, despite being the very reason that many Americans doubt their country’s courts, the senile old man himself has the gall to go before reporters and tell people they need to trust the Trump trial’s result.
On Friday, only two days after bragging about skirting the Supreme Court, Biden pretended to be a champion of justice.
“Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, not a federal case and it was heard by a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you,” Biden claimed to reporters at the White House, according to The Associated Press.
He continued, rambling that everything in the Trump case was fair and just, which is absurd to anyone who does even a small amount of research.
Whether it’s Judge Juan Merchan donating to Biden’s campaign and anti-Trump groups in 2020, which shows that he has a clear bias and, according to CNN, goes against the New York state rules for judges, or the charges themselves being exaggerated to overly punish Trump, there are legitimate reasons to doubt the Trump trial.
But Biden doesn’t see it that way.
“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden said at the White House, according to the AP.
“Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America,” Biden said. “The justice system should be respected. And we should never let never allow anyone to tear it down.”
But it’s obvious why Biden doesn’t want Americans to doubt the system when it’s used to convict Trump — it takes away his leg up.
It’s clear the Biden-Harris campaign intends to use Trump’s “felon” title against him, and if voters begin to doubt the methods used to force it on him, it would make the Democrats look worse.
So despite openly disrespecting the Supreme Court, Biden will go before the American people and tell them to respect the courts that his people do have a say over.
It’s all utterly disingenuous and quite disgusting.
But, hey, is that any different from what Biden normally does?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.