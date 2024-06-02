During his single term so far in office, President Joe Biden has managed to show just how utterly broken the United States justice system is through a series of disgraceful events.

And now he’s telling Americans they need to respect that same system of justice.

The current commander in chief certainly seems to think the prosecutors coming after former President Donald Trump have been a massive positive, as they pile up legal action against Biden’s main rival in November.

But there has been considerable tension between the conservative-majority Supreme Court and Biden in the past three years and a half years.

Of course, the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 resulted in promises from Democrats to enshrine abortion into American law, pushing the legislative side of the practice back to states.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has put forth considerable roadblocks in Biden’s ability to get his student loan forgiveness plan rolled out.

During a campaign event Wednesday in Philadelphia, the president himself even said, “The Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt, but they didn’t stop me.”

And just as he said, the Supreme Court didn’t stop him.

Instead, he continuing to push forward through loopholes and executive actions so that he can buy votes for the presidential election.

Was Trump treated unfairly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (1707 Votes) No: 7% (124 Votes)

But just as Democratic prosecutors wage legal warfare against Trump in New York City and Fulton County, Georgia, and special counsel Jack Smith carries the Democratic fight at the federal level, and Biden himself defies the Supreme Court when it suits his purposes, he’s pretending to respect the justice sytem.

But disgustingly, despite being the very reason that many Americans doubt their country’s courts, the senile old man himself has the gall to go before reporters and tell people they need to trust the Trump trial’s result.

On Friday, only two days after bragging about skirting the Supreme Court, Biden pretended to be a champion of justice.

“Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, not a federal case and it was heard by a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you,” Biden claimed to reporters at the White House, according to The Associated Press.

He continued, rambling that everything in the Trump case was fair and just, which is absurd to anyone who does even a small amount of research.

Whether it’s Judge Juan Merchan donating to Biden’s campaign and anti-Trump groups in 2020, which shows that he has a clear bias and, according to CNN, goes against the New York state rules for judges, or the charges themselves being exaggerated to overly punish Trump, there are legitimate reasons to doubt the Trump trial.

But Biden doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden said at the White House, according to the AP.

“Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America,” Biden said. “The justice system should be respected. And we should never let never allow anyone to tear it down.”

But it’s obvious why Biden doesn’t want Americans to doubt the system when it’s used to convict Trump — it takes away his leg up.

It’s clear the Biden-Harris campaign intends to use Trump’s “felon” title against him, and if voters begin to doubt the methods used to force it on him, it would make the Democrats look worse.

So despite openly disrespecting the Supreme Court, Biden will go before the American people and tell them to respect the courts that his people do have a say over.

It’s all utterly disingenuous and quite disgusting.

But, hey, is that any different from what Biden normally does?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.