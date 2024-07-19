Biden Belittles Army Ranger Veteran, Mocks His Bronze Star Medal: Report

President Joe Biden can’t help himself anymore, and Democrats will suffer the consequences if they don’t do something about it.

The president is experiencing great difficulty with routine interactions that are necessary during a campaign. He is increasingly confused and combative, particularly when faced with criticism.

This habit became particularly problematic during a Zoom meeting with Democrats on Saturday as the short-fused president turned his ire on Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient Rep. Jason Crow, Puck News reported.

The Colorado Democrat added his concerns about losing on the down-ballot with Biden still at the top of the ticket, just as others in the meeting had done.

According to ABC News, it was when Crow asked whether the president’s advanced age and deteriorating cognitive health presented a “national security risk” that the president unleashed on him.

“I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy,” Biden said.

“Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO; tell me who did the Pacific basin!” Biden barked at Crow.

“Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son,” Biden said, taunting Crow by comparing him to his now-deceased son and Bronze Star recipient, Beau Biden.

“Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever –,” Biden later continued.

Crow warned, “It’s not breaking through, Mr. President, to our voters.”

That only further enraged the president, who once again rattled off what he believed to be his accomplishments.

“You oughta talk about it!” the president said.

“On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!” Biden added.

This exchange was just one of many competing low points of the call that revealed a president who was barely coherent at times and angry at others.

“He was rambling; he’d start an answer then lose his train of thought, then would just say ‘whatever,'” one person on the call told Puck News.

“He really couldn’t complete an answer. I lost a ton of respect for him.”

This theme — disgust with their unhinged elderly leader — has overshadowed the Biden campaign since his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump last month.

It continued Tuesday following remarks at the 115th NAACP National Convention, where Biden once again began yelling his teleprompter-fed lines.

Internet personality Dom Lucre posted a video clip to X, formerly Twitter, with Biden scowling and hollering like a disgruntled patient at a nursing home.

“BREAKING: Joe Biden randomly started screaming about guns again during his speech at The NAACP,” the caption read.

“Joe Biden: ‘We’re gonna speak about guns, MORE CHILDREN IN AMERICA, DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUND, THAN ANY OTHER REASON, THAT’S STUNNING AND THAT IS SICK!!!”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Joe Biden randomly started screaming about guns again during his speech at The NAACP. Joe Biden: “We’re gonna speak about guns, MORE CHILDREN IN AMERICA, DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUND, THAN ANY OTHER REASON, THAT’S STUNNING AND THAT IS SICK!!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/ZDwRTtfMLn — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 16, 2024

Democrats have a problem on their hands as Biden is increasingly unable to keep his composure during this crucial time in the campaign.

He is not fit to campaign, let alone serve as president, and there’s no hiding anymore — nobody in the media, nobody in the Democratic Party, nobody in his family can keep his condition under wraps anymore.

They know it, and all bets are off as Democrats are loudly calling for Biden to step down after a brief reprieve from the conversation in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Trump.

Biden can no longer get away with treating a member of Congress — let alone a decorated veteran — with such disdain, and Democrats certainly can’t afford the risk to their chances in November.

