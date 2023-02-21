Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Blasted for 'Insulting' Note He Wrote, Then Posted on Presidents Day: 'Total Failure'

 By Peter Partoll  February 21, 2023 at 6:42am
President Joe Biden is being blasted on social media for a message he posted on Presidents Day, which many are seeing as a massive insult to the American people.

On Monday, Biden published a note he wrote on a guest book during his trip to Kyiv to show support to Ukraine and its president in their fight against Russia.

The note reads, “I am honored to be welcomed again in Kyiv to stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine. Mr. President, please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership. Slava Ukraina!”

However, many Twitter users saw the note as insulting and inappropriate, especially on Presidents Day, as it seems to indicate that the president cares more about the concerns of other countries than he does about the American people.

Conservative commentator Jenna Ellis wrote in disbelief, “This is what you tweet on Presidents’ Day?!”

For others, it was “insulting.”

Meanwhile, another said it was emblematic of the Biden administration as a “total failure.”

Several other users took the opportunity to blast Biden for showing concern for Ukraine, while at the same time doing next to nothing to help the people of East Palestine, Ohio, who are suffering from the aftermath of a train derailment that’s caused a toxic pollution problem.

The thing is, the American president is supposed to represent and address the needs of the American people, not those of foreign countries.

Do you think American presidents should put America first?

Of course, the war in Ukraine is serious and tragic, but the war is not our war, it is Ukraine’s war. The explosion in Ohio is our own problem, that we can solve. Of course, it is OK to support the people of Ukraine in the war and support their right to self-determination, but that should not come at the expense of the American people.

Biden chose Presidents Day, a day to remember and honor the institution of the president as the representative of the American people, to say that he really does not care for America, but for other countries.

It’s no wonder that many have concluded that Biden’s presidency really is a total failure.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation