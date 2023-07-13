Biden Blasted After Video Surfaces of Him Saying What He'll Always Do for His Grandchildren

Joe Biden is coming under fire after an old video surfaced showing his relationship with his grandchildren.

In 2020, while running for president, Biden posted a video on Twitter with the caption: “I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren.”

The video shows Biden apparently talking to one of his granddaughters over the phone, saying that he misses her, loves her, and promises to talk to her when he gets back to Delaware.

“She is an incredible kid,” he says as the call ends.

I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/mmsB1GOxAu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2020

Although the video is in a Twitter post that’s nearly three years old, it has been the subject of controversy in recent days as it becomes clearer that Biden is intent on excluding one of his grandchildren from the family.

On July 1, The New York Times reported that aides have been told that Joe and Jill Biden only have six grandchildren. In reality, however, there are seven.

The grandchild being intentionally omitted is Navy Roberts, also known as Navy Joan. She’s the 4-year-old girl Hunter Biden sired with Lunden Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper. Hunter Biden has since tried to evade responsibility for caring for the child.

The revelation that the Bidens are trying to exclude Navy Joan from the family has made brought unwanted attention to the video from 2020, with social media users now taking to Twitter calling Biden a “liar” for this video, and asking if he is taking calls from Navy Joan.

What if Navy Joan called, Joe? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2023

My granddaddy thought the worst thing a person could be is a liar. You are the worst thing a person can be. What a disgrace. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) July 12, 2023

Including the one from Arkansas? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 11, 2023

You have a 7th grandchild fathered by that disgraceful crackhead son of yours. When you refuse to acknowledge her existence, it makes you look like an evil POS. Sincerely, America — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 11, 2023

This whole fiasco goes to show not only that Joe Biden is a liar, but he is also a terrible grandfather. Whatever the circumstances of her birth, Navy Roberts is his granddaughter, and she deserves to have a relationship with her family.

Her life is no less valuable than any of the other Biden grandchildren, and the president and his family need to treat her accordingly.

Biden could acknowledge her existence and put pressure on his son to ensure that he takes responsibility for his daughter and supports her. Instead, he has constantly lied and covered for his son.

The family won’t even allow her to take the last name “Biden”, instead making her take her mother’s last name “Roberts” as a way to try and distance themselves from this child.

It really seems as if the Biden family is not the most pleasant family to be a part of.

