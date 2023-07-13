Biden Bloat: White House Payroll Balloons to Over 500, Fueled by Huge Increase in Jill's Staff

Bidenomics might not be helping Americans, but it’s sure helping the Biden White House.

The payroll of President Joe Biden’s White House hit 524 in the third year of his disastrous presidency — 50 more than in Year 2.

And a huge jump in first lady Jill Biden’s staff was part of the surge.

The numbers come from the 2023 report to Congress on White House staff, released June 30.

The payroll figure is higher than last year’s total of 474, though lower than Biden’s first-year White House payroll of 560. However, the total payroll bill for 2023 still tops the $50,276,976 that made up White House salaries in 2021, according to OpenTheBooks, a nonprofit group that focuses on government spending.

(OpenTheBooks variously reported the White House’s 2023 payroll bill as $52,775,234 or $53,410,334.)

Jill Biden somehow managed to scrape through 2022 with only eight staff members, but that number this year grew to 20. They included a “social media platform manager” taking in $113,039 per year for a job that wasn’t even on the list last year, nor the one released in 2021.

That means that out of the 50 more employees the White House has in 2023 compared to 2022, more than 20 percent of the growth has come from the 150 percent increase in Jill Biden’s staff. How many private employers grow their staff by 150 percent in one year?

Is the Biden White House staff bloated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (126 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

In former President Donald Trump’s White House in its third year, the total payroll was only 416, according to a report released June 28, 2019. Former first lady Melania Trump’s staff topped out at 12 — just over half the size of Jill Biden’s.

The salary data was released almost two weeks ago, but it resurfaced Thursday with an American Thinker piece by Olivia Murray that drew readers’ attention to the highest-paid member of the White House staff.

That would be Demetre C. Daskalakis, “deputy coordinator for the monkeypox response,” with a salary of $260,718.

Readers might recall Deskalakis as a physician and gay activist with tattoos that include a pentagram — a symbol of satanic rituals — and a taste for bondage-style clothing with a similar theme. Considering that monkeypox has been almost exclusively seen among promiscuous gay men, that might have been intentional.

(Sam Brinton might not have been available.)

Meet Demetre Daskalakis.

Demetre was just appointed by Joe Biden to be the official White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Demetre proudly wears the official symbol of the Church of Satan: The Pentagram.

Joe Biden appointed a Satanist to the White House. pic.twitter.com/TiMPY29AtC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022

Those kinds of personality quirks made Deskalakis the subject of headlines like:

“Did Biden Appoint a Gay Satanist to Lead the National Response to Monkeypox?” (The Western Journal, Sept. 8, 2022).

“Biden Monkeypox Adviser Accused of Being ‘Satanist’ by Right-Wing Critics” (Newsweek, Sept. 9, 2022). Oh, those crazy “right-wing critics.”

“5 Things to Know About Demetre Deskalakis (Washingtonian, Sept. 16, 2022). Interestingly enough, the Satanist baggage only came in at No. 2. The No. 1 thing to know was that he is “highly credentialed.” You don’t get more establishment than the Washingtonian.

Now, no one can say for sure that the U.S. would survive without a suspected satanist raking in more than a quarter of a million dollars a year to supervise the country’s response to the monkeypox epidemic. But it seems like a good bet, considering that monkeypox was only in the news last year just long enough to get its name changed by the World Health Organization because it offended liberal sensitivities.

(The fact that the White House itself is still referring to it as “monkeypox” might make a cynical American suspect that the man in charge of the response isn’t putting in a whole lot of detail work — gay Satanist or no gay Satanist.)

But no one can argue that the country can sleep soundly knowing the White House is in the hands of the kind of crack team that has brought on the combination of relentless inflation and rampant government spending known as “Bidenomics.”

We can rest easy knowing that the social media platforms of Jill Biden are being savvily managed.

And even if there’s an openly gay, pentagram-sporting suspected Satanist running the response to the rechristened “mpox” outbreak, there’s little to fear.

With the Biden White House, Americans are getting what they paid for.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.