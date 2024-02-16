America has become a dumping ground for the world’s wars and catastrophes. The nation’s open southern border only exacerbates the situation.

What does it all mean? The road to hell is being paved by the Biden administration’s so-called good intentions.

In his latest move to seize the moral high ground, President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an order to halt the deportation of Palestinians from the U.S. for 18 months.

The order was given on the premise of deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a result of Israel’s military offensive against Hamas following the group’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the Jewish State.

It comes as Democrats and pro-Palestinian groups pressure the Biden administration to turn on Israel and stop providing it with weapons and other military assistance.

Maybe someone should remind Old Joe that Israel didn’t start the war.

The White House “Memorandum on the Deferred Enforced Departure for Certain Palestinians” provides the grounds for the temporary halt on deportations. Biden also issued a “deferred enforced departure” for residents of Hong Kong in 2021, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I have determined that it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to defer for 18 months the removal of any Palestinian subject to the conditions and exceptions provided below,” Biden said in the Friday memorandum.

Some of the “exceptions” are those who have voluntarily returned to the Palestinian territories. That’s a no-brainer. You can’t deport someone who has already gone home.

Should Palestinians be exempt from deportation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (83 Votes)

Other exceptions are those convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors committed in the United States. Does it matter if they have been convicted of murder or another felony in, say, Canada or further abroad?

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” is an American motto emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty. It might need to be amended to add, “Give us your felons, too.”

Those subject to extradition or who pose a public safety danger are also exempt from Biden’s order. I wonder what country pursues the extradition of felons so they can be put back in overflowing jails and paid for by the state. Why not let the U.S. handle it?

Those whose presence in the U.S. would have adverse foreign policy consequences for the country — whatever that means — are also exceptions.

It all sounds fine and dandy, but what exactly constitutes a “public safety danger”? Do illegal immigrants — because they are breaking the law by their mere presence in the U.S. — potentially pose a danger? Does someone who walks across the southern border with either no identification or a questionable identity pose a danger? Is an immigrant driving a car without a license or insurance a public safety danger? How about an immigrant carrying a contagious disease?

The point is that pronouncements like Biden’s are ripe for manipulation because they are vague. People with nefarious plans are not above using guile and deception to see them through.

It’s not just “Palestinians.” It’s the throngs of illegal immigrants who have entered this country and who are now in the wind. Does the Biden administration sense any danger there?

But that’s not all.

“I further direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred,” the president continued, “as provided by this memorandum, for the duration of such deferral, and to consider suspending regulatory requirements with respect to F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Palestinians as the Secretary of Homeland Security determines to be appropriate.”

Not only are the immigrants and students protected under the order allowed to stay in the U.S., they are to be given jobs. Why not a house, health insurance, schooling for their children and anything else they might need?

When you hear the phrase, “as the Secretary of Homeland Security determines to be appropriate,” the cat’s out of the bag. The person in that position — Alejandro Mayorkas — is notorious for manipulating Biden’s border policies to the point they become meaningless.

For example, some asylum-seekers crossing the Mexican border wait a decade before they even get a date to see a judge, according to The Associated Press. That’s meaningless.

The order to temporarily halt the deportations of Palestinians is purely a political move — and it’s as empty as the suit Joe Biden is wearing.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.