Biden Blows Off Reporter Asking About Hunter, Turns Back To Call Him a 'One Horse Pony'

By Chuck Ross
Published December 22, 2020 at 2:11pm
Presumptive president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at a Fox News reporter who asked whether he still believes that allegations against his son were the product of “Russian disinformation,” as he claimed before the election.

“God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony,” Biden said to Fox’s Peter Doocy after he asked whether Biden stood by the Russian disinformation charge.

Doocy asked Biden: “Do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter are Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?”

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden responded.

The Biden campaign and other Democrats have accused President Donald Trump and his supporters of pushing Russian disinformation by accusing Hunter Biden of wrongdoing in his foreign business dealings, including with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and companies in China.

Hunter Biden announced on Dec. 9 that he is the subject of a federal investigation being led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. The younger Biden said the investigation concerns his “tax affairs.”

Prosecutors have subpoenaed Hunter Biden for records related to his dealings with Burisma and Chinese companies.

Do you believe the allegations against Hunter Biden?

Biden said at the news conference on Tuesday that he has not discussed the investigation into his son with his potential picks for attorney general.

“I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgments about how it should proceed,” Biden said.

Biden said last week that he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong. He said in an interview that Hunter is “the smartest guy I know.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







