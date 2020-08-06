SECTIONS
Biden Blurts Out What He Really Thinks of Black Americans, And It Isn't Pretty

By Joe Saunders
Published August 6, 2020 at 11:08am
Maybe this is why Joe Biden is staying in the basement?

The former vice president, on the cusp of formally accepting the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump’s re-election in November, was getting all the wrong kind of attention on Thursday when a segment of an interview aired that showed he basically thinks all black Americans think alike.

It was Biden’s own words that betrayed him – and the Democrats’ sham worship of “diversity” at the same time.

During the interview that aired at the virtual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, according to Fox News, NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked about Biden’s plans for relations with Cuba — the communist dictatorship that Biden’s old boss, President Barack Obama, visited in an embarrassing display of international ignorance back in 2016.

President Donald Trump, of course, has taken a hardline stance against a regime that has oppressed its people for six decades. (Democrats like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, still seem to consider it a socialist paradise.)

For Biden, it was a chance to show off that foreign policy experience he claims as a strong point. Naturally, he turned it into a chance to embarrass himself again.

“Will you engage with Cuba?” Garcia-Navarro asked.

Do you think Joe Biden is alienating black voters?

“Yes, yes,” Biden answer. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Well, congratulations to Democrats for picking a potential presidential candidate who understands that Hispanics in the United States are human beings who can think differently about things. Unfortunately, that same candidate seems to be under the impression that black Americans don’t have the same individual agency.

It’s the kind of attention Democrats have been trying to avoid by running Biden as a stealth candidate in the November election.

The Trump campaign wasted no time spreading the word:

And got plenty of responses:

That last Twitter post is dead on.

That statement wasn’t the first time Biden has made it clear he — and by extension, his party — takes black Americans for granted.

It was only two months ago that the 77-year-old, very white Biden had the gall to tell a black radio host that if any black voter had trouble deciding whether to vote for him or Trump, “you ain’t black.”

Biden defenders will no doubt claim the former vice president acknowledged African-American individuality by tossing in the “with notable exceptions” line, but there’s no getting around the fact that what Biden betrayed was a view of black Americans as a monolithic community — and one that’s firmly under the control of the Democratic Party.

It was the kind of thinking that Obama, in his 1995 memoir “Dreams from My Father,” called “plantation politics.”

It was proof — if any were needed — that the party that claims to desire “diversity” above all things recognizes only the cosmetic “diversity” of skin color.

Diversity of thought, the only kind that matters, is an alien concept.

It goes without saying that if any Republican — from Donald Trump to a dog-catcher candidate — had said anything remotely as ignorant and distasteful, they would be rightfully roasted by the mainstream media.

It likewise goes without saying that the mainstream media will do everything in its considerable power to pretend what Biden said never happened.

But it did happen. And Americans got another look at why Democrats want to keep Biden in his Wilmington basement — and it wasn’t pretty.

He doesn’t belong in the White House — and they know it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
