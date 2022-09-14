Biden Boasts About Inflation Reduction Act, But Graphic in Corner of Screen Humiliates Him with the Truth

As President Joe Biden addressed supporters at the White House during a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act, reality — harsh, cold, unforgiving reality — broke through the rhetoric live on screen.

While Biden bragged on Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted. It sank over 1,250 points by the end of the day, according to the Associated Press.

Twitter was quick to notice, as the major networks caught on as well.

Fox News reported on the obvious disconnect between the administration and the real world. Host Neil Cavuto stated, “Unfortunately, he never looked to the markets while this was all being planned because they were tumbling on a clear sort of refuting of all of that.”

Fox News anchor on Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” celebration: “Unfortunately [Biden] never looked to the markets while this was all being planned because they were tumbling on a clear sort of refuting of all of that.” pic.twitter.com/ruJjH9cwgB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2022



The host explained that the Dow had suffered the seventh largest single-day point loss in its history, and the fourth 1,000-plus point hit the Dow has taken just this year.

Fox News SAVAGELY reality checks Biden on LIVE TV— interrupts his delusional speech about inflation: “We interrupt this celebration for a hard, cold dose of reality.” pic.twitter.com/e8iNTMYuBz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 13, 2022



Even CNN had no alternative but to point out the “unfortunate split screen” on their own coverage.

CNN: “[Biden’s] celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act … But there is this unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow taking a total beating.” pic.twitter.com/evYPvF1PCf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2022



According to Fox Business, Biden’s extremely ill-timed address came mere hours after a new Consumer Price Index report revealed a greater than expected increase in prices of 8.3 percent over the month of August.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated on Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 8.3 percent in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1 percent in the one-month period from July.

The Dow continued to plunge throughout the day, according to YahooFinance even as Biden and Congressional Democrats extolled the virtues of the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” — which objectively does nothing to reduce inflation per the Congressional Budget Office.

“It will take more time and resolve to bring inflation down, which is why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act to lower the cost of healthcare, prescription drugs and energy,” Biden said in a statement released after the Consumer Price Index was released, establishing that the administration was aware of the blatant counter-indication in the economy — and chose to move forward with the celebration anyway.

In the same statement, Biden claimed, “Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months.”

This openly defied the summary which stated, “The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in August, a larger increase than in July. The indexes for shelter, medical care, household furnishings and operations, new vehicles, motor vehicle insurance and education were among those that increased over the month. “

As Turning Point USA’s Danny De Urbina pointed out, the footage of Biden lurching from one barely coherent sentence to the next as the Dow tanked live on-screen could compete to be an iconic image of his presidency alongside his anti-MAGA speech on Sept. 1.

Biden celebrating record-high inflation as a “great day” as he fumbles through an embarrassing speech while the Dow TANKS live on-screen is the defining image of the Biden Administration UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/SPgm1cJbAr — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 13, 2022



Of course, there is also a host of equally disconcerting images and videos of him angrily shouting.

But with so many Americans talking about a “National Divorce,” the Biden administration has proven today that the first divorce the American left has taken is from objective reality.

