Commentary
Commentary

Biden Botches the Declaration of Independence: Including 'Life, Liberty, Et Cetera'

Cameron Arcand June 2, 2021 at 10:50am

President Joe Biden butchered a key line from the Declaration of Independence in a speech to troops last week at a Virginia military installation.

“Every other nation you can define by their ethnicity, their geography, their religion, except America,” Biden said Friday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

“America is born out of an idea: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal … endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, incluing life, liberty, et cetera,” Biden said.

That’s right — the president of the United States left out “and the pursuit of happiness” while addressing the military he commands.

Trending:
Rand Paul Responds to Eye-Opening Fauci Emails: 'Told You'

In his next line, according to a White House transcript, he almost clarifies why understanding the founding documents is so important, making the whole situation seem more ludicrous.

“None of you get your rights from your government; you get your rights merely because you’re a child of God,” he said, according to the transcript. “The government is there to protect those God-given rights. No other government has been based on that notion. No one can defeat us except us,” Biden said, although many in his own party might disagree.

“It’s an idea that generations of patriots have fought and died for to defend it. I know that’s a conviction that each and every day you all share. That’s why you joined up, why you run around danger when duty calls,” he added.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the president has been stumped by the Declaration, which has been studied in history classes for generations.

Have you read the Declaration of Independence?

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, sounds corny — not a joke, think about it. We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by you know, the thing!” he said at campaign rally in Houston last March.

One can assume that “the thing” is God. Basic civics is hard, right?

Soundbite-based political discourse is not always meaningful, but come on.

Biden loves to put on a folksy persona, and tried to do the generic patriotic song and dance routine when speaking with troops Friday.

Related:
Dear New York Times, Mother Teresa Was Not a Cult Leader

It would not be surprising if he and his White House staff think that truly patriotic Americans are not well informed, so he can easily let mistakes like this slide.

While it is just yet another gaffe in this president’s 48-year long career, fudging the best-known most crucial components of the document this country is based upon is an insult to the intellect of the American people.

Whether our adversaries and political extremists within our own country like it or not, Americans will always have the God-given right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Even if Biden can’t remember it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




Dem Gov Hopeful Claims GOP Opponent Is Guilty of What He Once Did - Questioning Election Outcome
Biden Botches the Declaration of Independence: Including 'Life, Liberty, Et Cetera'
Viral Video: When a Bear Attacks Her Dogs, This Teenager Does the Unthinkable to Save Her Pets
Barack Obama: Joe Biden Is 'Finishing the Job' Using People from 'My Administration'
Former TV Host Dares Leftists to Cancel Him After Quitting 'Un-American' Hollywood
See more...

Conversation