Biden Bought $2.75 Million Beach House in Cash Around The Time Hunter Texted Chinese Pal Urging $10 Million Deal: Report
The timing of the 2017 purchase of President Joe Biden’s beach house is raising eyebrows among Republicans investigating the Biden family.
According to a report in the U.K. Daily Mail, said that no mortgage was issued at the time Biden bought the $2.75 million home on June 8, 2017. That would mean Biden paid in cash with no borrowing.
The purchase came weeks before a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to his Chinese business associates demanding to be paid and adding, “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
The deal Hunter Biden wanted to close was worth $10 million a year.
Earlier this year, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said that between 2015 and 2017, the Biden family received about $1.3 million from a deal Hunter Biden and his associates struck with a Chinese company, according to a news release on the committee’s website.
In May, a news release from the committee said that bank records show the Biden family received as much as $10 million from various foreign interests.
“The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered,” Comer told the Daily Mail.
“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security,” he said.
The flow of so many millions in such a short time frame “underscores the imperative” of getting to the bottom of the Biden family’s dealings, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told the Daily Mail.
“The corruption of the Biden crime family has been obvious for years,” he said.
“This is just another piece of evidence that will probably be ignored once again by most of the mainstream media. It also underscores the imperative of obtaining all the bank records from all the Bidens who have benefited from Joe and Hunter’s grifts,” he said.
In July, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was “never in business” with his son, according to Fox News.
The Daily Mail report noted that in 2017, the Bidens said they had an income of $11 million.
At the time of the purchase, the website Delaware Online said the couple would use money from a multi-book deal to cover the cost of the house.
