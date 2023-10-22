Biden Bought $2.75 Million Beach House in Cash Around The Time Hunter Texted Chinese Pal Urging $10 Million Deal: Report

The timing of the 2017 purchase of President Joe Biden’s beach house is raising eyebrows among Republicans investigating the Biden family.

According to a report in the U.K. Daily Mail, said that no mortgage was issued at the time Biden bought the $2.75 million home on June 8, 2017. That would mean Biden paid in cash with no borrowing.

The purchase came weeks before a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to his Chinese business associates demanding to be paid and adding, “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The deal Hunter Biden wanted to close was worth $10 million a year.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden paid nearly $2.75 million CASH for Rehoboth Beach house within weeks of Hunter sending ‘threatening’ text to Chinese business partner demanding to close $10million deal

Joe Biden bought his six-bedroom Rehoboth Beach house in June 2017 for $2,744,001 cash

The… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 22, 2023

Earlier this year, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said that between 2015 and 2017, the Biden family received about $1.3 million from a deal Hunter Biden and his associates struck with a Chinese company, according to a news release on the committee’s website.

In May, a news release from the committee said that bank records show the Biden family received as much as $10 million from various foreign interests.

“The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered,” Comer told the Daily Mail.

Biden pays for $2.75 million for beach house 2 weeks after Hunter threatens Chinese for $10 million. Not being compromised by the greatest threat to our country should be a minimum requirement to be commander-in-chief! How can Dems not care about this?!🇺🇸 https://t.co/TN9ShMlh4l — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 21, 2023

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security,” he said.

The flow of so many millions in such a short time frame “underscores the imperative” of getting to the bottom of the Biden family’s dealings, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told the Daily Mail.

“The corruption of the Biden crime family has been obvious for years,” he said.

Do you believe Biden is corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (976 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

“This is just another piece of evidence that will probably be ignored once again by most of the mainstream media. It also underscores the imperative of obtaining all the bank records from all the Bidens who have benefited from Joe and Hunter’s grifts,” he said.

In July, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was “never in business” with his son, according to Fox News.

How is it possible he could afford this on a vice presidents salary and to pay cash! Interesting https://t.co/uI6QEVAzrS — New York Deplorable🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DeplorableNew) October 21, 2023

The Daily Mail report noted that in 2017, the Bidens said they had an income of $11 million.

At the time of the purchase, the website Delaware Online said the couple would use money from a multi-book deal to cover the cost of the house.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.