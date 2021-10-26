Biden Bragged About Saving You 16 Cents on Fourth of July; Now Your Thanksgiving Will Be the Most Expensive Ever

Just under four months ago, the Biden administration was bragging about minuscule savings for the average Fourth of July barbecue. Now, Thanksgiving dinner is looking to cost Americans more than ever.

According to MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, next month’s Thanksgiving is “shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday.”

“You wouldn’t believe it,” Brzezinski said incredulously.

While the average MSNBC viewer may be surprised to hear this news, those of us who have been paying attention have noticed prices steadily rising since Biden took office.

On Monday, the average gallon of gas in the United States cost $3.39. There was also not a single state where the average gas price was under $3 a gallon.

This phenomenon is not restricted to the gas station. Brzezinski said nearly every grocery staple has increased in price.

“The grocery store right now, I mean everything is up,” she said. “I was going shopping for my daughter and I’m like, ‘OK, this is different than even a few months ago.'”

It is always amusing to watch leftists realize in real time how destructive the Biden administration has been to the country. However, it is much less amusing to feel the effects.

MSNBC reports that Thanksgiving 2021 “is shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday.” “The grocery store right now, I mean everything is up…this is different than even a few months ago.” – MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. pic.twitter.com/uNhYpJeoMD — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 26, 2021

The highest recorded price for a Thanksgiving turkey was $1.36 per pound in 2015, The New York Times reported. Economists predict that record will be easily broken this November.

Compared to last year, whole frozen birds cost about 25 cents more per pound, according to a Department of Agriculture report from Friday.

Trey Malone, an agricultural economist at Michigan State University, said low-income families will bear the brunt of Bidenflation this Thanksgiving.

“The rich are going to be spending more on Thanksgiving than they have ever spent before, but not everyone is going to be able to do that,” he told the Times.

It is a far cry from just a few months ago, when the Biden administration was boasting about 16 cent savings for the average American meal on the Fourth of July.

“Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working,” a tweet from The White House Twitter account said. “And that’s something we can all relish.”

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Now instead of making clever puns, the Biden administration is facing the harsh reality of significant inflation and price increases. Thus far, Biden’s presidency has not given the country much to be thankful for.

