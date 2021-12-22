Biden Breaks Out Fake WH Set Again, This Time He Puts Something Strange in the Windows

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the predicted supply chain crisis and the steps he says his administration has taken to avert it just in time for the holidays.

The remarks were made during a meeting of the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, which the White House assembled over the summer to confront the shipping bottlenecks that have occurred in ports in recent months and which the administration says is rooted in the pandemic, as Fox Business reported.

Not for the first time, the president opted to make his televised remarks from a rather cartoonish White House-style television set.

Previously, Biden was scorched by Twitter users for getting his booster on live TV on the theatrical set, which is adorned with fake windows that for this previous occasion were complete with fake skies, clouds and trees.

On Wednesday, however, in an apparent effort to underscore plainly to the American people that Biden is taking the situation at our ports very, very seriously, the White House set dressers placed a landscape of container ships behind the fake windows.

Like the White House had just been magically transported to the Long Beach shipyard, or something?

Biden breaks out the Fake White House set again and puts fake container ships in the background outside of the fake windows. This Administration is so weird. pic.twitter.com/AutF1esCMk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2021

Why does it seem like the White House has hired the kind of people who produce preschool kids’ shows for PBS to prep Biden for his TV appearances?

I’m not even kidding, this set reminds me so much of what you’d see in a program designed to promote early childhood learning that I can’t unsee it, nor can I shake the feeling that the administration is also talking down to us as though we are also newly discovering the distinguishing qualities of various shapes, colors and letter sounds.

Placing POTUS in front of a cheesy television set seems to underscore just how much the White House desperately constructs a façade of supposed normalcy while hoping we don’t notice the reality of how things are going under Biden’s leadership.

Really, a flaming dumpster fire would be a more fitting image to put behind the windows of a fake White House set.

Yet if this cheesy background is all about optics and convincing the American people that everything is fine, it may not be very effective.

Biden is being accused of not being the “real” president from several angles right now, whether it’s far-flung pro-Trump conspiracy theories that 45 is still somehow the legitimate head of state or from disgruntled Democratic voters who think that Joe Manchin has dethroned him by single-handedly killing the Biden administration’s Build Back Better economic package.

It hardly assuages the visual image that he’s a “fake” president to place him in front of fake windows with fake tankers in the background as he gives us a fake sense of security about the infrastructure as though we’re not seeing more by more each day how fake all his campaign promises really were.

He faked a commitment to coping with the border crisis, he faked that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “safe and effective,” he’s offering fake assurance that the vaccine irrefutably offers complete protection against the COVID-19 virus, he faked that he wouldn’t mandate the vaccine, he faked that he would shut down the virus and, what’s more, you wouldn’t have a hard time finding a whole lot of Americans who believe that he faked his way into the White House in the first place — I’m just saying.

Are they really phoning in this phony presidency so lazily that they’re just going all-in with these cheesy, fake sets so they can keep faking that President Joe Biden is fit for office and is effective at doing the job?

Apparently so.

