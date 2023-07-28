Share
President Joe Biden speaks in Auburn, Maine, on Friday.
President Joe Biden speaks in Auburn, Maine, on Friday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Breaks Silence on 7th Grandchild, Tells People Magazine What Comes Next With Navy

 By The Associated Press  July 28, 2023 at 3:22pm
President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement to People magazine.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he said. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden denied paternity of his daughter until it was established by DNA testing in 2019. He and Roberts recently resolved outstanding child support issues.

Under their agreement, Navy will not be allowed to use the Biden name but will be given some of her father’s paintings.

US General Killed Near Aberdeen Proving Ground - First Responders Rush Field

Hunter Biden wrote about his encounter with Roberts in his 2021 memoir, saying it came while he was in the throes of addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine.

“I had no recollection of our encounter,” he wrote. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

The president, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced increasing criticism for refusing to acknowledge Navy, even telling aides that he has six grandchildren, not seven.

