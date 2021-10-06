Another day, another bizarre, bumbling rant from President Joe Biden.

His speech patterns are turning out to be rather metaphorical for his leadership style, don’t you think?

A clip of President Biden babbling for nearly 30 seconds sped around Twitter on Tuesday, causing Americans to collectively ask, “Wait … what?” — and not for the first time, either.

“Parenthetically,” Biden began, “when you build a charging station, it’s like back in the day when my grandpop worked for an American oil company back in the turn of the ce-, in the 19- 1920 in that area, they went from, ga-, state to state convincing people that they put- a lot of them put 20,000 gallons of gasoline under the ground, they didn’t want them around.”

Check out the cringe-worthy moment:

I mean … huh?

President Biden loves to tell stories like this, but they’re often what get him into trouble.

For one, he’s told the same story about an Amtrak employee congratulating him for all the miles he’d logged on the rails on several occasions — a story that has been thoroughly debunked each time as absolutely none of the details add up, and it seems impossible that it happened at all.

Yet it’s one of his favorites — he was caught ramblingly telling it to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson just last month.

Then there’s his dumpster fire of a story about a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop,” who was apparently some manner of thug Biden managed to confront and thwart when he worked at a Delaware swimming pool in the ’60s, which is as unbelievable as it is indecipherable.

JOE BIDEN’S GREATEST SPEECH! IT GOT HIM 81 MILLION VOTES!!!! https://t.co/rC1ATEzQFd — Ricky Lee (@Rickylee170) September 27, 2021

It’s not just Biden’s rambling stories that give one pause. It’s his rambling, period, as well as the stuttering, awkward pauses while talking, and frequent habit of worrying aloud that he’ll “get in trouble” if he takes too many questions from the media.

There’s also the forgetfulness — on the campaign trail, he often forgot where he was, and after being inaugurated, he once forgot the name of an entire federal agency, cabinet position, and the person he’d appointed to fill the post.

And the random bursts of outrage — we never seem to remember that he once threatened to fight a voter while campaigning and has blown up at reporters for asking tough questions.

We also can’t ignore the fact that there’s ample evidence to suggest his handlers have a specific protocol to follow when they want to shield Biden from the media, from his own admissions that he might get scolded for answering their questions to the several instances in which his live feed has cut out before he gets the chance to go off-script.

A sampling of some of Biden’s worst moments:

Joe Biden forgot what state he was in. Again. While in New Hampshire he said: “I’ve been here a number of times… what’s not to like about Vermont…”pic.twitter.com/L7QLPb9u3T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2020

Boris Johnson insists to Joe Biden that he already introduced the president of South Africa to a G7 meeting. Read the latest from the G7 here: https://t.co/LLt2KjJhOE pic.twitter.com/mjwKvbvDo6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2021

“You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question,” President Biden said to a reporter while meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House. pic.twitter.com/q8H3Sjkzeg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 26, 2021

“God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony” — Biden to @pdoocy of Fox News as Doocy asks him about Hunter Biden while he walks off the stage pic.twitter.com/GfF6ZsRL21 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!” pic.twitter.com/cggH79eZB1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

This is horrible. At some point his cognitive disfunction has to be considered a natl security threat if only because of the confidence it must give our enemies “President confuses Syria with Libya three times”

pic.twitter.com/R7is0yl2MR — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 13, 2021

Anybody good with this?pic.twitter.com/haxJnvpDAR — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) March 7, 2021

Now when you couple all this with the trainwreck of his presidency — the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the raging border crisis, the crumbling economy, the radical progressive agenda — nothing bodes well for the future of our country.

But we have to wonder, is the country being driven into the ground because our POTUS is really just that bad? Or is he merely an inarticulate, slightly confused puppet for someone else who is?

Gosh, I don’t know which is worse.

