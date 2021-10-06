Share
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda at the International Union of Operating Engineers Training Facility in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday.
Biden Bumbles for 20 Seconds Straight: 'Back in the Turn of the Ce-, In the 19- 1920 in That Area'

 By Isa Cox  October 5, 2021 at 5:09pm
Another day, another bizarre, bumbling rant from President Joe Biden.

His speech patterns are turning out to be rather metaphorical for his leadership style, don’t you think?

A clip of President Biden babbling for nearly 30 seconds sped around Twitter on Tuesday, causing Americans to collectively ask, “Wait … what?” — and not for the first time, either.

“Parenthetically,” Biden began, “when you build a charging station, it’s like back in the day when my grandpop worked for an American oil company back in the turn of the ce-, in the 19- 1920 in that area, they went from, ga-, state to state convincing people that they put- a lot of them put 20,000 gallons of gasoline under the ground, they didn’t want them around.”

Check out the cringe-worthy moment:

I mean … huh?

President Biden loves to tell stories like this, but they’re often what get him into trouble.

Are you concerned about Biden's cognitive health?

For one, he’s told the same story about an Amtrak employee congratulating him for all the miles he’d logged on the rails on several occasions — a story that has been thoroughly debunked each time as absolutely none of the details add up, and it seems impossible that it happened at all.

Yet it’s one of his favorites — he was caught ramblingly telling it to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson just last month.

Then there’s his dumpster fire of a story about a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop,” who was apparently some manner of thug Biden managed to confront and thwart when he worked at a Delaware swimming pool in the ’60s, which is as unbelievable as it is indecipherable.

It’s not just Biden’s rambling stories that give one pause. It’s his rambling, period, as well as the stuttering, awkward pauses while talking, and frequent habit of worrying aloud that he’ll “get in trouble” if he takes too many questions from the media.

There’s also the forgetfulness — on the campaign trail, he often forgot where he was, and after being inaugurated, he once forgot the name of an entire federal agency, cabinet position, and the person he’d appointed to fill the post.

And the random bursts of outrage — we never seem to remember that he once threatened to fight a voter while campaigning and has blown up at reporters for asking tough questions.

We also can’t ignore the fact that there’s ample evidence to suggest his handlers have a specific protocol to follow when they want to shield Biden from the media, from his own admissions that he might get scolded for answering their questions to the several instances in which his live feed has cut out before he gets the chance to go off-script.

A sampling of some of Biden’s worst moments:

Now when you couple all this with the trainwreck of his presidency — the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the raging border crisis, the crumbling economy, the radical progressive agenda — nothing bodes well for the future of our country.

But we have to wonder, is the country being driven into the ground because our POTUS is really just that bad? Or is he merely an inarticulate, slightly confused puppet for someone else who is?

Gosh, I don’t know which is worse.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
