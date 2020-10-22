First lady Melania Trump, who reportedly is still on the mend after contacting the coronavirus, is being criticized by a CNN media reporter for being absent from the campaign trail.

That criticism came as her husband’s opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was taking an inexplicable four-day absence from campaigning after he called a lid on all public activities Sunday.

In the eyes of the activist media, the public presence of President Donald Trump’s wife apparently is more consequential than that of the Democrats’ candidate for president.

Melania Trump canceled plans to join her husband on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, NBC News’ Monica Alba reported on Twitter.

Alba quoted a spokeswoman for the first lady as saying, “Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today.”

CONFIRMED: Melania Trump will no longer accompany her husband to PA tonight, per her spokeswoman: “Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today.” — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 20, 2020

To be on the safe side, apparently, the first lady sat it out on Tuesday.

Biden, on the other hand, was sitting it out that same day but for reasons we can only speculate about.

The former vice president is facing valid concerns about his cognitive health and continues to dodge the few questions he is being asked about the bombshell email scandal embroiling nearly his entire family.

Since being asked about his favorite ice cream flavors Sunday and walking away from a question about his son Hunter’s reported scheming to use his father’s position as vice president to cash in with foreign entities, Biden has remained hunkered down in his Delaware estate.

The alleged “Big Guy” with an alleged 10 percent stake in Hunter Biden’s reported Chinese investment firm will finally emerge Thursday night in Tennessee for a debate that’s tipped in his favor by the debate commission and its moderator, NBC News reporter Kristen Welker.

But none of this is relevant, according to the establishment media.

CNN on Wednesday continued its blackout of the Biden scandals and instead attacked the first lady.

In a web story headlined, “Inside Melania Trump’s unprecedented campaign trail absence,” CNN reporter Kate Bennett wrote that the first lady is guilty of “a historic break from precedent.”

First lady Melania Trump — in a historic break from precedent — has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Trump, fights for votes, especially among suburban White women with whom she could hold appeal https://t.co/8v3hlaSQsV — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2020

“The campaign has sought her presence,” Bennett wrote. “But with the election less than two weeks away and no scheduled events, it’s unlikely the first lady will engage in any significant way.”

The CNN reporter added, “This stands in stark contrasts to nearly all modern first ladies, many of who served a critical role in humanizing their husbands to women voters.”

It seems like just the latest example of the establishment media’s strategy to distract and delay on behalf of the Democratic nominee amid his own unprecedented absence.

Biden, beyond this week’s skiving, routinely calls its a day by 9 a.m. and runs perhaps the least-transparent presidential campaign in modern history.

But the establishment media apparently think they can use Melania Trump’s lingering illness symptoms to distract from Biden’s campaign truancy.

CNN’s attempt to deflect from Biden’s sudden disappearance from public view is all the more strange considering the first lady does not hold a public office.

Melania Trump is the mother of a teenage son who reportedly is still feeling mild effects relating to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Biden, on the other hand, is seeking to unseat the country’s incumbent president, and he’s getting a pass for calling a four-day lid in the midst of numerous credible reports that suggest he guided American foreign policy with his own financial interests in mind during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

Now, he’s been nowhere to be found with less than two weeks until the election.

CNN, Bennett and other critics of the first lady don’t really care where Melania Trump is, just as long as it’s not the White House come Inauguration Day.

The report from Bennett is simply about running interference for Biden, who has a lot of explaining to do.

The problem is, there doesn’t seem to be anyone willing to ask him any important questions.

Just look at how Lesley Stahl of CBS News’ “60 Minutes” explained Biden’s absence to Trump in an interview snippet released by the president Thursday.

Lesley Stahl: Hunter Biden’s laptop “can’t be verified.”@realDonaldTrump: “[Biden has] gone into hiding— for 5 days, he’s gone into hiding.” Stahl: “He’s preparing for your debate.” Trump: “Oh, it’s taken him 5 days to prepare? I doubt it.” pic.twitter.com/tG6i9v20dh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 22, 2020

The establishment media’s commitment to shielding Biden won’t change over the next 12 days.

The media, generally speaking, have played a long game of deception with voters, and it’s highly unlikely the strategy of insulating Biden from criticism and tough questions will change during this last lap of the race.

They will continue to double down on their plan of action, even if it means hypocritically demeaning a mother with lingering coronavirus symptoms for not hitting the campaign trail.

