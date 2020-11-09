Biden Called Trump Supporters 'Chumps,' Compared Trump to a Nazi, Now He's Calling for Unity

On Saturday, the mainstream media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race.

It was at this long-anticipated moment, one suspects, that Biden yelled “hot diggity, no malarky!” Then leapt as far into the air as his doddery legs could propel his 77-year-old frame, and rushed to his Secret Service motorcade.

After all, they’d doubtlessly schedule his acceptance speech during prime time, it was the early afternoon hours in Wilmington, Delaware, and he’d have to find that infernal motorcade first. Look for the long line of black SUVs with black-tinted windows being guarded by black-suited individuals with black sunglasses, that’s what he’d been told…

After what I imagine was two hours of trying to figure out how to fit into every vehicle in the Lego Secret Service motorcade former president former President Obama got for his grandson, I’m sure Biden was found by the Secret Service and off they went to the Chase Center in Wilmington. For the first time in a long time, no one was going to blast Joe Biden for using a teleprompter, and he fed America prime speechwriter lines filled with the milk and honey of reconciliation.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said, according to a transcript of the event.

TRENDING: Volunteer Reportedly Busted Handling Ballots Unsupervised in Philadelphia Cafeteria

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They’re Americans. They’re Americans.

“The Bible tells us to everything, there’s a season, a time to build, a time to reap and a time to sow, and a time to heal,” he said. “This is the time to heal in America.”

In fact, both Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, used the words “heal” and “unite” often enough during the Sunday night address it seemed like they were subscription-only words for politicians and their free trial runs out at the end of the month, so they’d better use them now. Other potential reasons might be that there are two Senate runoffs in Georgia that will have an outsized influence on their ability to get their legislative agenda passed and the fact that, after the left vitiated the political climate of the nation for the past four years, they now don’t want conservatives doing anything of the sort.

But weren’t Biden and Harris uniters, not dividers? I got that impression from almost every major news outlet save the one you might suspect. Joe Biden has spent his life reaching across the aisle, I was led to assume.

All right, so what if he called some supporters of President Donald Trump “chumps?” These were Trump supporters who used megaphones to disrupt him during one of his drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania:

Joe Biden says he’ll be a president for “all Americans” …Then proceeds to call Pennsylvanians who don’t support him “chumps” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dsy9Y88X22 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 24, 2020

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys,” Biden said in response to the interruption.

He also called Trump supporters beeping horns at him “ugly folks” in a similar situation in Minnesota:

Listen to the cars honking at Biden’s event in St. Paul, Minnesota while he’s yelling at the top of his lungs, trying to give us all headaches. But then it gets worse as he attacks Trump supporters as “ugly folks.” Talk about a guy who says he’d represent all Americans! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ofbIauZxfX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2020

RELATED: Bongino-Backed Alternative to Big Tech Becomes #1 App Worldwide

So his side doesn’t do things like this, except when they do. They tried to sabotage a Trump rally by reserving all of the tickets for it in advance so no one would go. They pepper-sprayed and threw projectiles at a “Jews for Trump” motorcade in New York City. They threw raw eggs at Trump supporters at a small rally.

None of this was ever explicitly disavowed by the Biden campaign. Even now, as the left sees Trump being yanked off stage right, they want to blacklist an amorphous, unnamed group of people who may have supported him in some way.

But please, Mr. Biden, do tell us about the “chumps” and “ugly people” who honk at you that those who oppose your opponent never imitate.

These may be isolated situations for Biden, until you consider he’s insinuated many Trump voters in 2016 were either too stupid to realize they were responding to a “dog whistle” on race or responded to it because they were racist.

During a Sept. 10 interview on CNN, Biden again tried to make hay out of his working-class roots when he told Jake Tapper he came “from Claymont. You know Claymont. You’re a Philly guy. Claymont’s a working-class neighborhood. It used to be — have 6,000 steelworkers in Claymont. It shut down, Worth Steel.”

“But the point is that I think it was the feeling that they were taken for granted. I don’t know that for a fact. And I think that he used that dog whistle on race. Now it’s a bullhorn.”

If someone is using a “bullhorn” and he’s using it “on race,” that person is a prima facie racist — and so are you, for voting for him.

In another campaign video, meanwhile, one released in late October as the election loomed, Biden made a distinct tie between Trump and Adolf Hitler — although he didn’t just stop there:

Notice the video includes those returning the Nazi salute, as well. Biden didn’t just visually tie the president to Hitler. By including Hitler’s supporters, he’s implicitly making a statement about the 70 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. He’s calling them Nazis.

In September, meanwhile, Biden was a bit more explicit, telling MSNBC that Trump was “sort of like [Joseph] Goebbels,” the head of the Nazi propaganda mill.

“You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” Biden said, according to Politico.

On Saturday, Biden told Americans that he wanted to end “this grim era of demonization in America here and now.” He just didn’t want to end it in September or October, when it was still useful for him. He still doesn’t want to end it, considering he hasn’t called out Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling for de facto blacklists.

So, after Joe Biden ran for president by raising the temperature and treating his opponents not just of his campaign but of America and of decency, he wants us all to “put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.” If one is into dog whistles, one might not have been inclined to see this not as a call to chill.

Do you think Biden's campaign rhetoric went too far? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (220 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Instead, particularly given all the talk of a “mandate” in the speech — another word covered under that trial membership — lowering the temperature involves giving Biden and Harris what they want, despite the fact their radical agenda is not supported by the vast majority of Americans, that their party lost ground in Congress, and didn’t see the “blue wave” they were hoping for.

But alas. If you want to lower the temperature, just give them those two Georgia Senate seats, the end of the filibuster, the so-called Equality Act and a whole lot of fun stuff like that.

Biden’s “put away the harsh rhetoric” line was not the cognitive dissonance champion of Saturday night, however. Instead, that belonged to his second-in-command, who told the country it “delivered a clear message.”

“You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth,” Kamala Harris said, and even with a straight face.

That was spoken by half of a ticket that championed fear, despair and division. They promised America the only way to take away that fear, despair and division was to elect them — and to put a finer point on it, they called the other side racists and Nazis.

Now they claim they ran on hope, unity and decency, “and yes, truth.” And they want all of those people they called racists and Nazis to get to that point give them a chance. That, dear America, is the kind of “truth” the Biden-Harris ticket believes in.

Sure, I harbor suspicions Biden spent a few hours Saturday trying to squeeze in the door of a scale-model Chevrolet Suburban made of plastic bricks. I’ll give credit where credit is due, though:

He wasn’t delusional enough to deliver a line like that.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.