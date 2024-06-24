Biden Called Upon to Take Drug Test Ahead of Debate: 'The American People Deserve to Know'

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician under former presidents Barak Obama and Donald Trump, said Sunday that President Joe Biden should take a drug test before Thursday’s debate with Trump.

“DRUG TEST BIDEN BEFORE THE DEBATE!” Jackson wrote in a social media post that included video of his appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Will we see Sleepy Joe, who lives in the White House Basement, or will we see Jacked-Up Joe who made an appearance at the State Of The Union??? The American people deserve to know if their “President” is taking Performance Enhancing Drugs!” he wrote.

“TEST BIDEN NOW!!”

DRUG TEST BIDEN BEFORE THE DEBATE! Will we see Sleepy Joe, who lives in the White House Basement, or will we see Jacked-Up Joe who made an appearance at the State Of The Union??? The American people deserve to know if their “President” is taking Performance Enhancing Drugs!… pic.twitter.com/bAriC4LxaY — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 23, 2024

“We have a serious problem here,” Jackson told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, noting that he has repeatedly asked that Biden take a cognitive test.

“It’s embarrassing that I have to do this, and it’s really embarrassing as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice based on what’s going on,” Jackson said.

“But I’m gonna be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs,” he said.

Do you think Biden is fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (37 Votes) No: 99% (3136 Votes)

Jackson said Biden’s bellicose performance during his State of the Union address was an aberration compared with the president’s customary conduct during his time in the White House.

“There was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last three and a half years,” he said. (3:35)

“And there’s surely no way to explain that other than he was on something, that they’d given him medication,” he said.

Jackson noted that Biden is spending a full week in the comparative privacy of Camp David.

“I feel like this is probably what’s going on over this week at Camp David,” Jackson said.

“They have to give him something to help him think straighter. They have to give him something to wake him up to — for his alertness,” Jackson said.

“And then he’s been agitated. We see that all the time. And that’s a common — that’s a common symptom or sign of this cognitive disorder that he seems to be suffering from,” he said.

During a rally Saturday in Philadelphia, Trump said Biden uses drugs to boost his performance, according to Axios.

“So a little before debate time he gets a shot … and that’s — they want to strengthen him up. So he comes out, he’ll come out — OK. I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right?” Trump said, according to NBC.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.