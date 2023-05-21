Share
News

Biden Calls Allied Foreign Leader 'Loon,' Term Stricken Out in Official White House Transcript

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2023 at 12:11pm
On the final day of his Asian tour, President Joe Biden muffed the name of South Korea’s leader, calling him “President Loon.”

The gaffe was among several on the trip that ended Sunday.

The official White House transcript fixed the error.

Punk Leftist Tries to Ambush Lauren Boebert, Watch How Ex-Cop Clay Higgins Saves the Day

“I’ve spoken at length with President Loon [Yoon] of South Korea. He came to Washington of late,” Biden said, before launching into a thorny policy venture.

“He’s agreed — we’re all of the same agreement that, in fact, we are not going to — we’re maintaining — we all agree we’re going to maintain the One China policy, which says — everybody kind of forgets — I mean, you all know it, but the public kind of forgets that it says that neither country, Japan — I mean, China or Taiwan — neither er- — territory can independently declare what they’re going to do. Period. There has to be a mutually agreed to outcome,” Biden said, according to the transcript.

The transcript also noted that more than once, Biden referred to Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida as “president.”

On Sunday, the RNC also posted another Biden clip to Twitter, asking, “In all seriousness — what is Biden talking about?”

The transcript noted that in the world salad, Biden used the wrong amount when talking about the deficit.

“And there’s a lot of other — for example, the idea that we’re — in terms of taxes — that they refuse to — for example, we — I was able to balance the budget and pass everything from the global warming bill — anyway, I was able to cut, by $1.7 billion [trillion] in the first two years, the deficit that we were — were accumulating,” he said.

“And — because I was able to say too that the 55 corporations in America that made forty- — $400 billion — or $40 billion — $400 billion — that they — they pay zero in tax.  Zero.  And so we said, ‘You got to pay a minimum of 15 percent tax.  What a horrible thing.  You’re paying more than 15 percent in taxes, every one of you out there,” he said.

The 'Big Biden Blunder Act' Just Hit Congress: 'We Need Answers'

Earlier in the trip, Biden was shown having difficulty navigating some steps.

Another video posted online showed Biden appearing to be briefly uncertain where he was going.

Earlier this month, a Washington Post/ABC poll found that 68 percent of those responding said Biden is too old to run for president in 2024, according to ABC.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




