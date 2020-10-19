Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reportedly called a lid on all campaign activities, and will not emerge publicly until Thursday’s final presidential debate in Tennessee.

Biden routinely calls it a day and heads to his Delaware estate by 9 a.m. EST. But CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe announced on the network on Sunday that Biden would remain out of public view until the debate.

Speaking on “Face the Nation,” O’Keefe said Biden will not be seen by the public for several days, saying that Biden going off the radar is “mostly about debate prep.”

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe on Face The Nation: “[Joe Biden] will not be seen again after today until Thursday night.” REMINDER: Joe Biden and his campaign have not disputed the authenticity of the bombshell emails which detail the extensive corruption of the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/obMn3QRxKS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2020

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

The report that Biden will not return to the campaign trail for at least three days comes amid days of controversy surrounding his son Hunter Biden, who reportedly dropped off a computer at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 and never returned for it.

The computer repair shop owner retained legal ownership of computer and its contents after a number of months, and those contests show a pattern of corruption and influence peddling involving Biden, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post first broke the story last Wednesday and social media giants Twitter and Facebook immediately suppressed or censored any reporting on it.

Biden’s campaign disputed the timeline of a 2015 meeting reportedly held between the candidate and a Ukrainian energy company executive that was allegedly arranged by Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the company at the time.

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (81 Votes) 5% (4 Votes)

Politico reported Biden’s campaign could not rule out that he met with Burisma Holdings board advisor Vadym Pozharskyi.

“Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule,” the outlet reported.

The Post shared an email allegedly from Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden, which thanked the younger Biden for “the opportunity to meet your father.”

The campaign has also not challenged the authenticity of the Hunter Biden hard drive or its apparent contents.

A person connected to one of the uncovered email chains, this one involving the Bidens and a Chinese investment firm, did tell Fox News the information is authentic.

RELATED: Trump Reportedly Tells Staffers He's Never Been More Confident: 'We're Going To Win'

Biden has been asked about the controversy now at least twice, but has brushed any questions about it aside.

On Friday evening, CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden, “What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”

Biden appeared peeved by the question, and laid into Erickson for asking it.

“I have no response,” Biden said. “It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

On Sunday, Biden was being asked about his favorite milkshake flavor at a fast-food establishment in North Carolina when he abruptly walked away when the scandal was brought up.

Biden was all smiles until a reporter asked, ”Just one more question. The FBI—.”

Joe Biden walks away as a reporter asks him about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop

pic.twitter.com/wE8ywouLxK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2020

Biden quickly walked away.

That moment is, according to CBS’ O’Keefe, the last time the public will see Biden until Thursday’s debate at Belmont University in Nashville.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.