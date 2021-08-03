Path 27
Biden Calls for Gov. Cuomo to Resign After AG Report Released

Jack Davis August 3, 2021 at 3:17pm
President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined the tsunami of elected officials calling upon embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a report said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said, according to The Washington Post.

“Look, I’m not going to flyspeck this,” he continued. “I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Biden referred to comments he made in March as the investigation into Cuomo was gearing up.

“What I said was if the investigation by the attorney general concluded that the allegations were correct, back in March, I would recommend he resign,” Biden said, according to The New York Times. “That is what I’m doing today.”

Biden said he had not spoken to Cuomo, who has been a longtime political ally. He also said he had not read the full report.

“All I know is the end result,” Biden said.

Cuomo indicated after the report’s release that he had no plans to step down, saying the “facts are much different from what has been portrayed.”

Asked what should happen if Cuomo refuses to heed the nearly universal calls for his resignation, Biden said, “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact,” according to CNBC.

The Democrat-controlled state Assembly launched an impeachment inquiry against Cuomo, but as of early this week, no action appeared imminent.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares indicated Tuesday he will be seeking the evidence upon which the report was based as part of a criminal investigation into the governor.

“We will be formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information,” Soares said, according to the Post.

Democrat after Democrat came forward to give Cuomo a shove.

“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the governor to resign.”


Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered her reaction to the report.

“All women who have lived through this type of experience, harassment or abuse or, in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard,” Psaki said, according to the Times. “I don’t know that anyone could’ve watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I did.”

Cuomo’s office called the report “an utterly biased investigation” that “willfully ignored evidence.”

However, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the report was sound in its conclusions.

“Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state laws,” she said. “The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments.”

She said the report revealed “a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture” and “conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




