President Joe Biden has now spoken to several foreign heads of state — including a two-hour conversation with Xi Jinping of China, according to Biden — while Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet been included in the new leader’s round of phone calls.

Let that sink in for a moment: The leader of a communist nation recognized for committing race-based genocide and enslavement apparently is more important to Biden than the leader of one of America’s most important allies.

Former President Donald Trump, of course, enjoyed arguably a closer relationship with Israel than any of his predecessors, so it’s obvious that the snub of Bibi on Biden’s part is entirely political.

This is undeniable — but it is also chillingly revelatory about the approach the Biden administration will be taking to foreign policy.

Not that we weren’t warned this would be the case.

Some blamed Netanyahu himself for being too friendly with Trump and his party, placing the newly sworn-in Democratic president at odds with his policies.

“It’s a clear sign of displeasure from President Biden with the fact that Prime Minister Netanyahu was perceived in Washington for the last 12 years as almost a card-carrying member of the Republican Party,” diplomat Dani Dayan, consul general of Israel in New York, told NBC News.

Dayan was appointed to his post by Netanyahu in 2016 but is now part of New Hope, a political party made up of the prime minister’s former supporters who are challenging him in Israel’s upcoming elections, the report noted.

This is hardly a point in Biden’s favor. The Democrats have made it entirely clear over the last four years that they will go blindly in the opposite direction of whatever stance Trump takes, and when it comes to Israel, they’ve grown even more antagonistic toward our key Middle East ally than the unprecedented hostility displayed by the Obama administration.

Whether it’s been failing to confront anti-Semitism among its increasingly radical ranks or apologizing for an anti-Semitic Iranian regime that is openly intent on wiping Israel from the map, the Democrats have drawn a line in the sand that is starkly apparent to our allies.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, from Netanyahu’s Likud party, put the onus entirely on Biden to reach out to Israel’s prime minister.

“Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the U.S.?” he tweeted to Biden on Wednesday, including a phone number to Netanyahu’s office (which NBC News noted appeared to be out of service, so hopefully the White House wasn’t relying on his tweet to arrange the long-awaited call between the two leaders).

Danon also pointed out that Biden has already reached out to the leaders of Canada, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Russia while Netanyahu still awaited a call.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Biden enjoyed a lengthy conversation with Xi, whose regime was accused by the Trump administration of genocide, a global pandemic, ongoing military aggression and unfair foreign trade practices, and intellectual property theft of U.S. companies.

While the White House said in a statement that “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” critics nonetheless accused him of failing to check China’s creeping influence in our nation.

Biden continues embrace of communist China. First, Biden nominates UN Ambassador who gave a paid speech praising China at a Confucius Institute. Now, Biden rescinds rule requiring disclosure for US universities receiving $$ from Confucius Institutes. CCP is not our friend. https://t.co/5pyY0xfSwm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

There is also something particularly cutting about a president who ran on the backs of “social justice” movements that pay no mind to heinous accusations of genocide against the Uighur Muslims or the encroachment on liberal Hong Kong in the face of spirited pro-Democracy movements.

Over 1 million people in the Uighur region have been detained by the Chinese Communist Party government, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, and Muslims in the region, which has been occupied by the Chinese since 1949, are subject to brutal subjugation.

Salih Hudayar, leader of the unrecognized East Turkistan government for the region who works to raise awareness of the atrocities committed in his homeland from abroad, told the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this month that Muslims in Xinjiang have been placed in concentration camps and subjected to forced sterilization, hard labor and torture.

“Our women are being systematically raped and sexually abused by Chinese forces in East Turkistan. Men are being killed, organs are being harvested and our children have been forcibly taken away from us and sent to state-run orphanages to be raised as loyal Chinese citizens,” he said.

Biden’s respective approaches to China and Israel have been under close scrutiny by his most vocal of critics, and what’s more, it was Trump’s emphatic support for Israel and firm stance toward China that formed much of his appeal to his 75 million-plus voters.

We’re all still here, watching closely. And it is on these points in particular that we see the formation of an expected but all the more concerning trend: Biden is prioritizing a nation recognized for perpetuating genocide over our close friend Israel.

Where else will he prioritize the interests of this tyrannical regime over the interest of the American people and our closest global allies?

