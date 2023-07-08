While Biden Calls Himself 'So Stupid,' RFK Jr. Is Literally Doing Backflips

Like it or not, there’s a race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In one sense, it’s Joe Biden vs. himself. He’s his own worst enemy — and what’s more, to win another term in the White House, he may have to pull off a few historic firsts, and not just having to do with his age.

In another sense, it’s Joe Biden vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The vaccine skeptic and environmental activist is polling in double digits against the president.

So it’s worth noting that a day after our doddering 80-year-old commander in chief literally told a crowd he was “so stupid,” footage of RFK Jr. doing a backflip into a river went viral.

According to an official White House transcript of the event, the president was in South Carolina on Thursday to give a speech on “Bidenomics” — a phrase the White House has embraced despite the fact that persistently high inflation plus intermittently disappointing employment and wage numbers plus unprecedented government spending usually doesn’t equal electoral success.

Not to mention that “Bidenomics” relies in part on pure ignorance. Despite spending over half a century in Washington, D.C., it seems the former Delaware senator and U.S. vice president didn’t do a whole lot of research into a key part of the economy.

“Investing in America agenda is about bringing supply chains home, a clean energy future, made in America,” he told the crowd.

“Before the pandemic, supply chains weren’t something most Americans thought about. If I said to you six years ago, ‘We’re worried about a supply chain,’ you’d look at me like, ‘Huh?’ Well, I would have looked at you the same way.

“But today, after delays in parts and products, everybody knows why supply chains matter,” he said.

Biden says he only learned what a “supply chain” is six years ago pic.twitter.com/EerTRVUyJr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Six years ago, most people who had a need to be concerned with supply chains — say, senators or vice presidents — would have known what they were and why they were important.

In fact, I learned about supply chains at about the age of 5, when I read an illustrated children’s book called “More Potatoes!” — in which a grocer named Mr. Bartolucci informs an inquisitive youth that there are no more potatoes, so he finds out how they get to the grocery store.

But the moment of the day came at the top of Biden’s speech, when he asked everyone to be seated.

“If you have seats, sit down,” he said. “I once said, ‘Everybody take a seat,’ and there were no seats. They said, ‘Biden is so stupid, he didn’t know there were no seats.'”

Biden: “I once said ‘everybody take a seat and there were no seats.’ I said ‘Biden is so stupid, he didn’t know there were no seats.” pic.twitter.com/wuiBgvRU4C — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2023

Boy, you ain’t lying. Biden is indeed “so stupid” he once asked a man in a wheelchair who was paralyzed from the waist down to stand up, a less humorous anecdote that he decided not to share:







Now, one day after that whiz-banger of a speech, popular conservative Twitter account @alx tweeted this video of Kennedy doing a backflip — which had already gotten more than 3 million views as of Saturday afternoon:

Here’s @RobertKennedyJr casually doing a backflip off of a boat pic.twitter.com/VA8sPH8myk — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 7, 2023

RFK Jr.’s official TikTok account initially put the video up in May.

Why does this matter? Well, first, contrast that video with a supercut of Biden’s stumbles — just of the physical variety — that Sky News Australia put together after his fall at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony last month:







Biden is already the oldest U.S. president in history; he’s now seeking another term, and Kennedy is his primary opposition, at least for the moment. Call RFK Jr. a conspiracy theorist, but don’t call him less spry than the guy he’s running against.

But doesn’t wisdom come with age? Well, that’s where we get back to the “Biden is so stupid” remark. If he’s to win another term, he might have to pull off another historic first that has nothing to do with his age.

As The New York Times noted, the White House asked for — and received — a significant change in how the Democratic Party conducts the primaries last December: Instead of the traditional Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary going first and second, South Carolina would instead be first.

The official reason given was that South Carolina has far more “voters of color” than mostly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Realistically, there was also a second problem: In the two presidential races in which he made it to the primary rounds (he aborted his 1988 campaign before the primaries after a plagiarism scandal derailed his chances), Biden performed miserably in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

But not so fast: New Hampshire has a state law that stipulates its primary must happen seven days before any other state’s to keep its first-in-the-nation status, and lawmakers have shown little interest in changing it.

And the arcane process by which the Iowa caucuses are handled usually means they happen very early in the voting season, and state lawmakers there are unlikely to change it just for the Democratic presidential race.

Biden has pledged not to appear on either ballot if those states vote before South Carolina. Well, just a few months away and that appears to be very much the case — which could land RFK Jr., already running impressive numbers for an insurgent candidate, two wins.

No sitting president in the modern primary era has lost a state to a challenger and gone on to win re-election. Two have won the nomination (Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter), but both lost in the general election.

Furthermore, a beatdown at the hands of RFK Jr. could invite other Democrats with greater perceived electability into the fray.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have made no secret of the fact that if, you know, Biden isn’t feeling up to running in 2024 and Kamala Harris’ numbers remain as bad as they are, they’d be happy to jump in. If the president suffers a series of humiliating defeats early in the process, either candidate’s entry might happen on terms that aren’t quite so amiable.

Either way, Kennedy has every reason to be doing backflips right now — if only because his opponent really is “so stupid.”

