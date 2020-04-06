Biden Campaign Adviser Claims She's Referring Trump for 'Crimes Against Humanity'

An adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden wants President Donald Trump prosecuted for alleged “crimes against humanity” after the president said Sunday that critically ill coronavirus patients should be allowed to choose their route of treatment.

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski lashed out at the president on Twitter after Trump said at a White House coronavirus task force briefing that rather than see them die, he would like COVID-19 patients to know that they have a right to try the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after consulting with their doctors.

Galonski, angered by Trump’s touting of the drug as a potential treatment for the coronavirus, promised to refer the president to the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski wrote. “Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

TRENDING: Watch Dr. Fauci Ridicule Question, Walk Away After Reporter Notes Praise for Communist China's COVID Response

“I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at jtb1666@aol.com immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up!” she tweeted in a separate post.

I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at jtb1666@aol.com immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up! https://t.co/pkmF4cWGIQ — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

Do you think Democrats want President Trump to fail in his response to the coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (696 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer reported in February that the Biden campaign had announced Galonski as one of his campaign’s “senior advisers.”

The Ohio Capital Journal interviewed Galonski Sunday, and asked her how she intends to bring charges against Trump.

“I honestly have no idea,” she said. “But how hard can it be?”

Galonski later tweeted that all Republican lawmakers are guilty of “[a]iding and abetting [Trump’s alleged crimes].”

RELATED: Schumer Picks Top Warren Campaign Staffer for Panel Overseeing Coronavirus Aid Distribution

Many doctors across the globe have seen success treating severe COVID-19 cases by using hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc and the affordable antibiotic azithromycin.

The president has said on more than one occasion that the success of the drug on some patients has given him cause for hope.

On Sunday, he said the U.S. has secured 29 million chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine doses for the national medical stockpile.

“What do you have to lose?” Trump said of using the drug, which has been greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration for trials in COVID-19 trials.

“I want to save lives and I don’t want it to be in a lab for the next year and a half as people are dying all over the place,” he said.

“We don’t have time to say, ‘Gee, let’s take a couple of years and test it out, and let’s go and test with the test tubes and the laboratories.’”

Trump added that the drug, which has been widely used for decades, “doesn’t kill people.”

President Trump is asked why he ‘promotes’ Hydroxychloroquine. Trump: “I want to save lives. I don’t want it to be in a lab for the next year and a half as people are dying all over the place… and only CNN would ask that question. Fake News.” pic.twitter.com/9V6fpGyAIg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020

A doctor in Los Angeles was the latest to announce success in using the drug to treat patients fighting the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo told KABC-TV he has been prescribing hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc for severely ill patients.

“We have to be cautious and mindful that we don’t prescribe it for patients who have COVID that are well,” Cardillo said. “It really should be reserved for people that are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick that need that medication. Otherwise we’re going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes.”

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo said. “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

Despite the promise shown by hydroxychloroquine in saving lives the administered by medical professionals, a number of Democratic lawmakers and establishment media outlets have made the issue of using the drug a political one.

Trump has been strongly condemned by many in the media for suggesting patients who are candidates for using the drug consult with their doctors about taking it.

After the president’s Sunday briefing, reports from The New York Times, CNN, the BBC, Slate, The Washington Post and numerous other outlets all rushed to write stories branding hydroxychloroquine as “unproven.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.