Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden Campaign Attempts To Spin Florida Loss Into a Positive

×
By Michael Austin
Published November 3, 2020 at 8:05pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump took a huge step towards winning re-election by winning the state of Florida.

Decision Desk HQ called the win for Trump on Twitter, announcing that the Republican incumbant would be garnering the state’s critical 29 electoral votes.

As it became increasingly clear that Trump was going to win Florida on Tuesday night, the Joe Biden campaign has begun to spin the loss into a positive.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

“We said Florida was going to be close and… it is!” one Biden campaign official told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich.

“We also said we didn’t have to win it, and that remains true.”

The official went on to further claim that despite the loss, the numbers coming out of Florida are nonetheless encouraging for the Biden campaign.

“We are encouraged by some of the gains, especially in suburbs, that could have national ramifications,” the official continued.

Will Trump win the 2020 election?

“We are also doing well in the non-Cuban Hispanic vote, which bodes well elsewhere. There are not places in other states that look like Miami-Dade.”

“And, we have seen throughout this campaign that other Latino voters don’t vote like Cuban-Americans.”

With 93 percent of the vote in, Trump is up 51.2 percent to 47.8 percent, with Trump currently holding 5,596,644 votes compared to Biden’s 5,217,343 The New York Times reported.

It’s worth noting that in 2016, Trump picked 4,617,886 votes in Florida compared to Clinton’s 4,504,975.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

RELATED: GOP Flips Key Senate Seat as Tommy Tuberville Beats Doug Jones in Alabama

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







Biden Campaign Attempts To Spin Florida Loss Into a Positive
AOC Gets Another 2 Years After Winning New York's 14th Congressional District Again
Despite Social Unrest, Ilhan Omar Keeps Minnesota's 5th Congressional District
NYPD Union Endorses Trump, Cites His 'Undisputed Record of Supporting Police'
Yale Psychiatrist: Hitler Was Bad, But at Least He Wasn't Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×