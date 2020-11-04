Biden Campaign Attempts To Spin Florida Loss Into a Positive

President Donald Trump took a huge step towards winning re-election by winning the state of Florida.

Decision Desk HQ called the win for Trump on Twitter, announcing that the Republican incumbant would be garnering the state’s critical 29 electoral votes.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

As it became increasingly clear that Trump was going to win Florida on Tuesday night, the Joe Biden campaign has begun to spin the loss into a positive.

“We said Florida was going to be close and… it is!” one Biden campaign official told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich.

“We also said we didn’t have to win it, and that remains true.”

The official went on to further claim that despite the loss, the numbers coming out of Florida are nonetheless encouraging for the Biden campaign.

“We are encouraged by some of the gains, especially in suburbs, that could have national ramifications,” the official continued.

“We are also doing well in the non-Cuban Hispanic vote, which bodes well elsewhere. There are not places in other states that look like Miami-Dade.”

“And, we have seen throughout this campaign that other Latino voters don’t vote like Cuban-Americans.”

With 93 percent of the vote in, Trump is up 51.2 percent to 47.8 percent, with Trump currently holding 5,596,644 votes compared to Biden’s 5,217,343 The New York Times reported.

It’s worth noting that in 2016, Trump picked 4,617,886 votes in Florida compared to Clinton’s 4,504,975.

