Biden Campaign Demands Unprecedented Rule Changes for Debates, Showing How Scared They Are

And they’re off!

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to debate one another in what will probably go down as the most mismatched presidential debate in history.

This surprise agreement was reached through an exchange on social media, setting the stage for the first one-on-one clash between the two political rivals since Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, according to the New York Times.

However, the Biden team did have some conditions.

The debate agreement bypasses the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized the debates every election cycle since 1988.

Biden’s campaign chair, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, informed the Commission on Presidential Debates in a letter that Biden would not participate in the three general election debates the organization had scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9.

Instead, O’Malley Dillon’s letter stated that Biden will take part in debates hosted by news organizations.

Biden’s team proposed two debates: one on June 27 and another on Sept. 10.

The Biden campaign insisted the events be held in a television studio, without a live audience and with technological controls, such as microphones which turn off when time expires to prevent interruptions and crosstalk.

Clearly, the Biden administration is attempting to curtail as much of Trump’s “showman” side and opting for the most boring format possible by having no live audience for in-person reactions.

However, Biden was all bravado when he posted his challenge to Trump on social media. “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” he said. “Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal.”

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

In the attached video, Biden repeated his challenge, adding, “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” a reference to Trump’s ongoing hush money case in New York, which is off on Wednesdays.

Trump responded to the challenge video in his more verbose method, writing on Truth Social, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!”

“Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far,” the presumptive Republican nominee said. “It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.’

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September,” the post continued. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds — That’s only because he doesn’t get them.

“Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'” he concluded.

Biden shot back shortly with another tweet, writing, “I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Trump confirmed his participation, telling Fox News that the “proposed June and early September dates are fully acceptable to me,” adding, “I will provide my own transportation.”

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “The dates that they proposed are fine. Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. Let’s see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium.”

“I will provide my own transportation” He is gonna pull up in a chariot https://t.co/v6Z2BtfXYZ — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 15, 2024

So the scene is set for the rematch of the century, and we know that Trump has been waiting for this for a long time.

While the current president seems outwardly enthused about debating his predecessor, one can imagine anxiety levels are high within Biden’s camp as the events draw closer.

However, if there have to be debates, the Biden team has made sure they will be done on their terms. Every condition put forth by them is strategically crafted to show Biden in his best light. Having the debates hosted by a major television network instead of the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates increases the likelihood of a friendly moderator from one of the leftist mainstream news channels.

Plus the stipulation of no live audience accomplishes two potential benefits for Biden’s side. Not only does it eliminate distractions that could throw off the aging president’s flow, but it also deprives Trump of the ability to feed off the energy and reactions of a boisterous crowd, which he thrives on. The provision for muting microphones benefits Biden for the same reason.

But it looks like Trump is raring to go, whatever the handicap.

It’s a big gamble on Biden’s part, but after looking at his shrinking poll numbers, his team has apparently decided he has to take it.

