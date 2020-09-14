Biden Campaign Forms 'Special Litigation' Unit To Contest Election Results

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is gearing up for a massive legal war over the results of the November election.

The Biden campaign has tapped Dana Remus, its general counsel, and Bob Bauer, an Obama-era White House counsel, to lead a so-called special litigation unit of hundreds of lawyers, according to The New York Times.

The law firm Perkins Coie, which was a player in the production of a dossier of discredited claims about President Donald Trump, is a key part of the campaign machine assigned to attack rules about voting in order to serve the Biden campaign’s interests, the report said.

Eric Holder, who served as attorney general under former President Barack Obama, will connect local groups with the wider Biden campaign effort, The Times reported.

Some said Biden’s team was hardly trustworthy.

The “law firm” Perkins Coie (crime organization) is going to try to steal the election from POTUS Trump and Americans for the Dems. But… We’re going to vote in such HUGE numbers that they’re going to be shocked how dirty they have to go. The “shy Trump voter” is very real. — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 8, 2020

America hardly needs advice from Holder on voting procedures. It was him as AG in ‘09 who dropped charges of “Voter Intimidation” against New Black Panthers aiding Obama election‼️ Eric Holder: Coronavirus ‘Opportunity’ to Change America’s Voting System https://t.co/xmX0DMcGeJ — John D (@jtd_gameon12) April 15, 2020

Remus insisted this was all about a fair election.

“We can and will hold a free and fair election this fall and be able to trust the results,” Remus told The Times.

The president has said for months that Democratic efforts to have mass mail-in voting threaten to make this election awash in fraud to a degree without parallel in past elections, when the only mail-in ballots in most states were absentee votes.

“It’s going to be fraud all over the place. … This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country. And we cannot let this happen,” Trump said in a June 23 speech.

He beat that drum again on Saturday, saying on Twitter, “The Unsolicited Mail In Ballot Scam is a major threat to our Democracy, & the Democrats know it. Almost all recent elections using this system, even though much smaller & with far fewer Ballots to count, have ended up being a disaster. Large numbers of missing Ballots & Fraud!”

The Unsolicited Mail In Ballot Scam is a major threat to our Democracy, & the Democrats know it. Almost all recent elections using this system, even though much smaller & with far fewer Ballots to count, have ended up being a disaster. Large numbers of missing Ballots & Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

Bauer claimed the president’s warnings are part of the problem.

“A lot of what Trump and his allies would have us do is amplify their disaster scenarios,” the former Obama counsel said. “We’re not going to get caught up in alarmist rhetoric they are using to scare voters.”

Bauer also said Trump is attempting to tamper with voter turnout.

“The constant return to the issue of fraud is itself a voter suppression tool,” he said.

He hasn’t lost and yet they are preparing to contest. — bivenator (@MyScottbivens66) September 14, 2020

Mandi Merritt, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, said Democrats seek to “turn our election into an out-of-control all-mail-based election” without the necessary protections in place against fraud.

“Republicans have always supported absentee voting with safeguards in place and want to make sure every valid vote is counted and our elections are free, fair and transparent,” Merritt told The Times. “What we oppose is a rushed and forcibly implemented nationwide vote-by-mail experiment that would eliminate those safeguards, invite fraud and weaken the integrity of our elections.”

Republicans are battling Democratic efforts to add wiggle room into signature-matching requirements for absentee voting and let third parties deliver absentee votes, a practice known as “ballot harvesting.”

“There is a clear difference between what Democrats are pushing this cycle and a typical absentee ballot request process,” Merritt said.

