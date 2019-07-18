Biden Campaign Hired Speech Coach After Damaging Debate Performance

Soon after his disappointing performance at the first Democratic presidential primary debate in June, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign hired a speech coach to prepare him for the next debate.

Filings for the Federal Election Commission show that the campaign paid $5,300 to Washington, D.C.-based Sheehan Associates for “strategic consulting” on June 28, the Washington Examiner reported.

That was just one day after the first round of debates in Miami, where California Sen. Kamala Harris went after Biden for his comments about working with a Democratic segregationist in the Senate of the 1970s.

The Sheehan firm has coached other Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as other political leaders.

According to the firm’s website, Michael Sheehan has coached leaders for over 25 years and “prepares CEOs, CFOs and senior executives to step into and withstand the media/public affairs spotlight.”

Additionally, the website says Sheehan is “one of America’s leading communications trainers and strategists” and “his expertise embraces every format and every forum whether media interview, major speech or high-stakes Q&A.”

“His ability to help people communicate at the highest possible level was dubbed by New York Magazine as ‘the Sheehan effect,'” the website says.

This isn’t the first time Biden has hired Sheehan to coach him.

Just eight days before a primary debate in 2007, Biden’s campaign paid Sheehan and Associates $6,500 for “consultant-communications,” the Washington Examiner reported.

The performance in Miami was no help to Biden’s campaign. According to a CNN report from July 1, Biden’s lead in the polls slipped 5 points in its aftermath.

Earlier this month, Biden admitted he “wasn’t prepared” for Harris’ attack during the June 27 debate.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Biden said, “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me.”

Biden says he wasn’t prepared for Kamala Harris to confront him on issues of race during the first Democratic debate: “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me. She knew Beau (Biden) and she knows me” pic.twitter.com/rhpHxQLGtE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 5, 2019

Cuomo pressed Biden on why he didn’t push back and present his side more forcefully during the debate.

“What I didn’t want to do is get in that scrum,” the former vice president said.

“Do you think the American public looked at that debate, take me out of it, and thought, ‘Boy, I really liked the way that’s being conducted?’”

The next round of debates is scheduled for July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

The debate will be hosted by CNN and will be moderated by Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

