Biden Campaign Holding Coaching Sessions with Establishment Media, Invoking Special 'Spreadsheet'

Most of us are aware by now that the establishment media is in the pocket of the Democrats. But this new revelation from the Biden campaign takes it to a whole other level.

In a move that would make most citizens wonder if they’re living in North Korea rather than the United States, word has leaked out that the Biden administration is holding coaching sessions with the press, where the Biden campaign can tell political reporters and commentators “what they’re getting wrong.”

According to news site Semafor, two insiders revealed that “during meetings with reporters from outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and others, campaign officials have invoked a coverage spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short.”

“They’re also using it as an opportunity to tell them what they’re getting wrong,” per the outlet.

Further, Biden campaign staffers “[are] scheduled to meet in the coming days with political reporting teams from ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, Fox, NPR, Reuters, Bloomberg, and others in Wilmington.”

According to Semafor, these meetings between the press and the major figures of the Biden campaign, such as his “campaign manager, deputies, and other high-ranking advisors,” were “off-the-record,” suggesting that we plebeians were never supposed to know about them.

Apparently, though, the meeting with The New York times didn’t go so well. (Perhaps the journalists working for one of the most prestigious newspapers in the country didn’t appreciate being told how to do their job.)

Once this news leaked on X, users there did not hold back, mocking the administration for implementing such a ridiculous strategy.

According to Fox News, President Joe Biden’s frustrations seem to stem from the coverage he receives in contrast to former President Donald Trump.

As originally reported in Semafor, “campaign officials have chafed at some of the coverage of former President Donald Trump, feeling that outlets are too focused on his legal troubles and haven’t paid enough attention to some of his incendiary recent statements on the campaign trail.”

As reported in Fox News, the White House also expressed frustration this past December regarding coverage of the economy and was further frustrated by the reporting of Biden’s negative over his more positive poll results.

As ridiculous as the scenario of career politicians and campaign staffers dictating to the press on how they should cover the president’s campaign is, it is indicative of something more sinister at work in the intersection of the media and the government.

The whole point of the press is that it’s supposed to be independent from the government. It’s the free press after all; the press should not just be a propaganda tool for a political party, and it absolutely should not be receiving private coaching sessions from the sitting president’s campaign staff as to how report on the president correctly.

There are two major issues on display here.

Number one, the fact that the Biden campaign had no issue with stepping over the line that is supposed to separate the press and the government speaks volumes as to how the Biden administration views the power it has been granted by the American people.

Number two, that so many major news organizations so readily agreed to meet with the Biden campaign off the record (or at least seemed to) is nothing short of shocking.

The press should never have even entertained the idea, let alone conducted what seem to have been multiple meetings on the subject.

Instead of trying to improve the Biden campaign, at least by perhaps walking back some of Biden’s more controversial moves, the campaign staff instead secretly meet with the press with the intent of, essentially, instructing the media on how to report on Biden’s campaign.

The Biden campaign’s move to dictate to the press how it should report on Trump and Biden should be deeply concerning to every American.

