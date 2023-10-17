Biden Campaign Joins Trump's Truth Social - It Immediately Backfires: 'We Thought It Would Be Very Funny'

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign leaders joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they joined former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday because they thought it would be “very funny.”

“We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them,” the post read before providing a link to the campaign’s Truth page.

We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny. Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them: https://t.co/tKNFKcOsUE pic.twitter.com/Jofjex8kp9 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 16, 2023



The campaign’s first post on Truth Social read, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” The post garnered more than 7,000 replies, 1,000 ReTruths and some 2,500 likes by Tuesday evening.

The background photo on Biden’s profile taunted users with the words, “Malarkey ends here.”

But, the overall Truth Social user base is largely made up of conservatives and Republicans who support Trump. Truth Social’s CEO is former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of California.

One Truth Social user thanked Biden for coming to Truth Social before slamming him.

“Joe, thank you for coming to Truth social. Now, all your leftist nut bag followers can be blocked with just one press,” the user wrote. “You have done Truth a great service while we fill your account with Biden memes, FJB posters and those glorious f*** ups that you do daily .. this is like a meme heaven come true .. oh I almost forgot F*** YOU.”

Another chided that Biden might learn by signing on to Truth Social.

“He will learn the truth about what’s going on in the world,” another user wrote. “Since he’s done nothing but lie and give false information and spews lies all the time. He might learn how to speak the truth.”

Truth Social was launched by Trump in February 2022 as an alternative to social media sites that censored him after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Within 24 hours of having launched on Truth Social, the Biden campaign, using the handle @BidenHQ, posted over 20 times — either disputing Trump’s claims or pitting Republicans against each other in a flurry of video clips.

One Biden post quoted Gov. Ron DeSantis as saying, “Trump said he was going to drain the swamp. He did not drain the swamp, it got worse.”

Trump has yet reply to Biden’s negativity on the platform, but his supporters have come to Trump’s defense.

