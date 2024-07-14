Biden Campaign Makes Major Change After Trump Shooting, And It Could Cost Joe

Less than a week after President Biden privately talked about putting a “bullseye” on former President Donald Trump the Biden campaign is going silent.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump, the Biden campaign is pausing its ads, many of which vilify Trump, according to The Hill.

As noted by the Finacial Times, one Biden ad sought to link Trump with the violence that took place during part of the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden just pulled all the campaign ads. He’s told his social media to stop.

Why?

Biden’s campaign ads have all been of threatening nature against Trump. Falsely making people think Trump is evil.

Lying and saying Trump’s a dictator.

Biden put a bullseye on Trump. pic.twitter.com/hHkqtDpvBk — Danny 🇺🇸 (@Danny4USA) July 14, 2024

Last week, as comments about his lackluster debate and fading mental competence filled the political debate, Biden had been demanding attacks against Trump.

“We need to move forward. Look, we have roughly 40 days til the convention, 120 days til the election. We can’t waste any more time being distracted,” Biden said in a call to supporters, according to Politico.

“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate,” Biden said.

“It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” he said then.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said it is time Biden and fellow Democrats rein in their rhetoric, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

“For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop,” he said.

Others said the incident acted out words spewing from the Biden camp.

They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to slander him. They tried to imprison him. Now they have tried to kill him, but if God is protecting him, they will never succeed. — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) July 13, 2024

“This isn’t some unfortunate incident. This was an assassination attempt by a madman inspired by the rhetoric of the radical left,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said. Biden “wanted to put Trump in the crosshairs.”

The assassination attempt was “not just some isolated incident,” Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that president Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to president Trump’s attempted assassination,” he said.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also shared his disgust with the Biden camp’s rhetoric.

“Let’s be clear: This was an assassination attempt aided and abetted by the radical left and corporate media incessantly calling Trump a threat to democracy, fascist, or worse,” he said.

