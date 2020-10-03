Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is halting the airing of attack ads on President Donald Trump following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Citing two anonymous sources, The Hill reported that Biden’s campaign will instead “only promote positive messages.”

The decision was reportedly made before Trump was hospitalized on Friday.

“The VP can’t say ‘God Bless this family’ and then trash him in ads,” an unnamed Biden ally told The Hill.

The campaign’s decision was confirmed by deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, The Associated Press reported.

Biden has publicly wished Trump well via social media.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted Friday.

The previous tweet from Biden had blamed the pandemic’s death toll and other effects on Trump.

Donald Trump will do everything he can to distract from the fact that because of his failed COVID-19 response: – Over 200,000 Americans have died

– 26 million are on unemployment

“Donald Trump will do everything he can to distract from the fact that because of his failed COVID-19 response … Over 200,000 Americans have died … 26 million are on unemployment … 1 in 6 small businesses risk permanent closure,” the tweet read.

The two social media posts a day apart show how quickly the campaign moved to pivot on its messaging.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and on Friday evening the president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Video of Trump departing the White House for Marine One and then traveling to Walter Reed captured much of the country’s attention.

Trump, wearing a mask, gave reporters a thumbs up and waved as he boarded the helicopter.

The president later shared a short video in which he thanked everyone for their support.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in the video. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it.”

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed, where he will also work, for a number of days.

